Home > News > World >

Berlusconi, 81, seeks one last win in Italy vote

In Italy Silvio Berlusconi seeks one last win

Despite a fraud conviction and sex scandal, Italy's 81-year-old former leader Silvio Berlusconi has one last political victory in his sights in general elections less than two weeks away.

  • Published:
Three-time former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is banned from running for office again but is heading a coalition that he hopes will win the March 4 election play

Three-time former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is banned from running for office again but is heading a coalition that he hopes will win the March 4 election

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Despite a fraud conviction and sex scandal, Italy's 81-year-old former leader Silvio Berlusconi has one last political victory in his sights in general elections less than two weeks away.

Temporarily banned from returning to public office himself, the billionaire media mogul still hopes to influence the country's political direction by leading a right-wing coalition in the March 4 polls.

"I'm pretty confident of the result of the election and going to form a government with our centre-right allies," he told a rally of youth activists from his Forza Italia party in Rome on Wednesday, in a typically outspoken address.

"I can tell you how to stay young," he added. "I'll tell you the brand of my suppositories."

Berlusconi "wants to win one last time before retiring," his biographer Alan Friedman was quoted as saying by the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

The three-time former prime minister heads a coalition made up of Forza Italia and two far-right forces: the League and Brothers of Italy.

Recent opinion polls indicate the coalition has about 38 percent support overall -- the highest score out of Italy's three major electoral groupings.

But it falls short of a majority and surveys suggest millions of voters remain undecided.

Tax, sex scandals

Berlusconi is banned from public office due to a 2013 tax fraud conviction.

He also faces charges that he bribed witnesses to lie at his earlier trial for paying for sex with a minor.

In spite of it all, he remains the leading figure of the Italian right almost a quarter of a century after first taking power.

His own party has surged by eight points to 18 percent support in the opinion polls in the past year.

Forza Italia's edge in the polls would give Berlusconi the upper hand in naming the coalition's pick for prime minister.

He and his coalition partners would field wildly different candidates, as they have little in common apart from a desire to win.

Berlusconi's coalition ally Matteo Salvini is said not to get on with the former prime minister play

Berlusconi's coalition ally Matteo Salvini is said not to get on with the former prime minister

(AFP/File)

Berlusconi and the League's leader Matteo Salvini "can't stand each other," says Roberto D'Alimonte, director of the political science department at Luiss University in Rome.

First the coalition would need to win a working majority.

This year's election is the first under a complex electoral law introduced last year.

A mix of proportional representation and first-past-the-post, it enables a party or coalition to obtain a majority with around 40 to 45 percent of the vote -- which may be just out of the right-wing coalition's reach.

Economic promises

The far-right Brothers of Italy party is in an electoral alliance with Berlusconi play

The far-right Brothers of Italy party is in an electoral alliance with Berlusconi

(AFP/File)

The coalition spans the range of Italian right-wing politics, from the pro-European conservative moderates within Forza Italia to former northern secessionists the League and Brothers of Italy, which has roots in post-war neo-fascism.

Together they form a broad church that is ahead of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left coalition led by the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), who are respectively polling at around 28 and 27 percent.

In the tight three-way fight, candidates have made economic promises that have observers scratching their heads given Italy's huge public debt, which at 132 percent of GDP is one of the highest in Europe.

The leading parties are promising everything from the repatriation of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants to higher pensions and lower taxes.

One of the M5S's flagship proposals is a monthly universal basic income of 780 euros for those living in poverty.

La Stampa newspaper calculated that Italy would need to spend "the stratospheric sum" of over one trillion euros to make them all a reality.

None of these big promises will be fulfilled if no group wins a majority under the new system.

In that case, the PD under current Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni could remain in power, at least for the next few months.

Pro-European forces within the PD and Forza Italia could create a German-style grand coalition. Or euro-sceptics from the League and the Five Star Movement could team up.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet
3 Mexico Helicopter Crash Death toll rises to 14bullet

Related Articles

In Italy Government eyes populist fortunes as Sicily heads to polls
Environmental Pollution Judges to rule on diesel bans in choking German cities
Everywhere We Go Italian embassy records 1,185 Nigerians with fake documents
In Spain Authorities 'cruel' to migrants, ombudsman says
Roberto Anfosso Italy's country doctor making house calls on horseback
Cyprus Government accuses Turkey of breaching Int'l law
In Libya Coastguard rescues 441 migrants from drifting boats
In Italy Regions vote on autonomy: what's at stake?
Pope Francis Holy Father condemns media denigration of migrants
In Italy Berlusconi rises again with Sicily win in sight

World

US President Donald Trump (R) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull praised the close relationship between their countries during a White House meeting
Donald Trump President warmly welcomes Australia's Turnbull to the White House
(L to R) Cho Tae-yul, South Korean ambassador to the UN, speaks with US envoy Nikki Haley during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea's nuclear ambitions, November 29, 2017
Donald Trump US asks UN to blacklist North Korean entities for smuggling
Under no illusions: EU President Donald Tusk addressing reporters on Friday
Donald Tusk 'Pure illusion': EU slams Britain's Brexit plans
Following reports of sexual misconduct involving aid workers across multiple agencies, the secretary general of the ICRC, Yves Daccord, said the Geneva-based organisation had conducted a thorough internal review
Yves Daccord ICRC says more than 20 staff have left over prostitution since 2015