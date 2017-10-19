Weed or Smart Cities: Which direction is Nigeria headed?

While cities of African countries like Benin Republic are walking the talk with regards to realizing a more technologically advanced region generally called ‘Smart cities’, our dear Nigeria seems to be taking a back seat.

Benin Republic is developing Sèmè City, a new smart city, where ICT and the Internet of Things (iOT) are converging to make better and improved urban cities, transforming cities into a digital more efficient country.

Rwanda, Ghana, South Africa and more African nations are keying into this vision.

Meanwhile, in the south western region of Nigeria, precisely in Oshogbo town of Osun state, the business of growing marijuana is the order of the day for some Nigerian individuals.

A 16.8 hectare weed farm had been found out in the ikoyi community of the state by the drug law enforcement officers (N.D.L.E.A).

Before we can make smart cities work in a country like Nigeria, the individuals themselves need to be smart in every good sense of the word.

The growing of Cannabis sativa aka, Indian hemp aka weed may not be the smartest thing to do by a Nigerian especially since it’s not been legalised.

The theory of weed driving inspiration for creativity does not have enough substantial claim to support its thriving and use in spurring innovation.

If the gospel of what digital innovation and technological advancements can achieve is not only preached but practised in the country, and the impact of it is felt with the creation of thousands of jobs, perhaps very few people would be thinking towards the line of illicit drugs cultivation and trafficking.

Lagos and Abuja cities in Nigeria are still miles ahead of being a smart city model, but things are looking up steadily and slowly with the emergence of innovation hubs and technology startups being backed up by investors.

The potentials of having a smart city far outweighs a city where illegal drugs are getting patronized and becoming the order of the day.