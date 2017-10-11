Home > News > Tech >

Startup Battlefield Africa 2017: Individual category winners

Startup Battlefield Africa Here are the winners for each category

These three winners have proved their worth in the category which they are competing in.

  • Published:
Winners pose with their prize money play

Winners pose with their prize money

(Techcrunch)
It started with 15 contestants ironing it out at the first ever Startup Battlefield Africa.

The three winners were selected across categories : Social good, Productivity and Utility, and Gaming and Entertainment.

These three startups have shown the most value according to the judges.

They are:

Best of show category: Productivity and Utility – Lori Systems

Lori Systems focuses on building a logistics platform to solve the issues associated with cargo transport across Africa.

Lorisystems wins Best of show startup award play

Lorisystems wins Best of show startup award

(Techcrunch)

 

Among the processes the company implements are tracking, invoicing and payments handling.

The company which has been around for a while is leveraging technology to accomplish its noble goals.

 

Social Good – Agrocenta

Ghanaian based startup wants to connect farmers to larger markets in Africa using the online space. Through cutting out of middlemen, optimizing truck deliveries, the company hopes to improve revenues and overall standard of living for rural farmers.

 

E-Commerce (Fashion) – SynCommerce

This outfit wants to help merchants list their products and services across various e-commerce sites(Etsy, Ebay, Shopify etc)  in a seamless fashion.

