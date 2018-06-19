Reloaded 8110 4G arrives in Nigeria

news

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces that the Nokia 8110 4G is now available to buy from accredited dealers for N24, 000 from 28th May, 2018.

Reloading the legendary Nokia 8110, this 4G feature phone comes complete with the elegantly curved slider design. Giving you the chance to switch off, have fun and relax with the knowledge that all your smartphone essentials are there when you need them.

Olumide Balogun, Head of Marketing, HMD Global West Africa noted that “With a familiar and easy to use interface, the Nokia 8110 4G features intuitive tactile mechanics, with slide to answer and end calls, as well as an addictive helicopter-style spin on its axis. It comes with the craftsmanship you expect from a Nokia phone, delivering durability and reliability as standard.”

The Nokia 8110 4G delivers crystal-clear VoLTE calling and is perfect for anyone who wants an iconic 4G feature phone or a companion phone.

With access an app store, for favourites like Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Search, Facebook and Twitter, send and receive emails or import your contacts and sync your calendar with Outlook and Gmail.

To keep it running flawlessly, the Nokia 8110 4G features the Qualcomm® 205 Mobile Platform. With its Wi-Fi connection you can turn your Nokia 8110 4G into a portable hotspot to share your internet connection with other devices, friends and family.

With two vibrant colours to choose from, Traditional Black and Banana Yellow, the Nokia 8110 4G has everything you loved reloaded, including a revamped Snake game.

Available from 28th May, the Nokia 8110 4G comes with a recommended retail price of N24, 000.

