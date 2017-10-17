Home > News > Tech >

Facebook wants you to forget LinkedIn

Facebook Social media network wants you to forget LinkedIn

The network is taking on LinkedIn's similar format, making it look cool and catchy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play Zuckerberg and Facebook won't stop. (Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

So Facebook is yet out again to replicate the success of another successful startup, just like it did with Instagram, getting inspiration from Snapchat.

Linkedin is now the new ‘prey’ for the ‘predator’ Facebook.

The billion dollar company is already testing features to make it a hub for CVs and resumes of job hunters.

Facebook might just be throwing Linkedin to the curve with new testing feature play

Facebook might just be throwing Linkedin to the curve with new testing feature`.

(TNW)

 

Reactions have trailed this, with some praising the idea and others wary of getting their personal informal details on Facebook leaking out to recruiters. Others altogether feel CVs are no longer in style.

The resume would however not be made public on  user's profile, and would likely be targeted at the obvious guys - recruiters.

Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. play Facebook Founder CEO Zuckerberg (Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

 

A spokesperson at Facebook told The Next Web that "At Facebook, we’re always building and testing new products and services. We’re currently testing a work histories feature to continue to help people find and businesses hire for jobs on Facebook."

This adds more substance to the talk about social media being an all encompassing medium for just about every online activity there is

And with Facebook, there never seems to be an end. Would be interesting to see how Facebook gets traction with this LinkedIn-like reproduction.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Steve Jobs Why Apple's co-founder always wore the same type of outfitbullet
2 Opinion Why TSTV is not the solution we need right nowbullet
3 MTN, Glo, Airtel, Etisalat This is how Nigeria's major mobile...bullet

Related Articles

Tech LinkedIn's gorgeous San Francisco offices are unlike anything we've ever seen
Tech Google will let you search LinkedIn, Monster, Facebook, and more job sites all at once (GOOG, GOOGL, FB, MSFT)
Tech Facebook bought a small German startup that can add and remove objects in videos (FB)
Tech LinkedIn video sharing could be a revelation (LNKD)
Tech Here's what to make of LinkedIn's native video rollout (LNKD)

Tech

Social-Media-Blockchain-Revolution
Blockchain How social media, other areas can benefit from emerging technology
 
Uber Are Nigerian drivers on the ride-hailing app contented with being their own boss?
The current Apple TV (left) vs the second-generation (right.)
Steve Jobs Day 7 notable facts in retrospect about the life and times of man behind Apple
Zimbabwe's Mugabe reads wrong speech at opening of parliament
Opinion The rising trend of African leaders meddling with citizens' social media rights