Oshiomhole declares to contest APC chair, pledges digital leadership

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, immediate past Governor of Edo on Thursday declared his intention to contest for the post of National Chairman of APC with a promise, if elected, to ensure that the Executive and Legislative arms of government found a common ground to work.

At a formal declaration in Abuja Oshiomhole also said he he would always ensure a win, win solution rather than a loser and a winner in the party if he became its next national chairman.

"If I am privileged to become chairman, I would help the Executive and the Legislature to find common ground to win together.

"Let me say that I think with all sense of modesty, that I am well prepared for this kind of role," he said

He added that as a former National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), he had the skill to negotiate, persuade, and to make consensus.

He also added that he had the skills: “to do give and take” and to talk through a process that would lead to a win-win situation, stressing that he was not a stranger in the terrain.

Oshiomhole noted that though the Constitution was deliberately framed in a way that no one would have his ways, with negotiation and persuasion, the different arms of government could work cordially.

He further said that there was, however, no permanent solution because the environment was dynamic and the issues kept changing while expectations kept mounting.

He assured the party´s leaders, President Muhammadu Buhari, National Assembly members and governors elected on the party’s platform that he was focused as to what his tasks would be if elected.

"I want to be of help, I want to be of use to all those who need it, but I am not capable of being used.

"I believe that this needs to be clarified because there is so much suspicion in our political space,´´ he said.

He added that the APC had what it takes to make Nigeria the envy of other nations, saying that his starting point would be to task former leaders of the country to prove that they were free of corruption.

"That for me, is a starting point as we move on to engage those who wish to engage us, I am confident that Nigerians are ready to progress and our party is ready to mend where we have made mistakes.

"The entire black world looks unto us and we have what it takes to provide that leadership that Africa will be proud of and we shall be a reference point.´´ he said.

He commended the party´s leadership, particularly its interim national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, for its efforts in building the party and keeping it united.

He also thanked the party´s present National Working Committee (NWC) under the leadership of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, saying that though they had tried their best in keeping the party together it needed a new leadership to move on.

He, however, said that Odigie-Oyegun´s place is assured in history as the APC national chairman under whom the party came to power in 2015.

The occasion was attended by the Edo State Governor and his Deputy, members of the State House of Assembly led by its Speaker, former Governor of Bayelsa, Timipri Sylva, Sen. Ita Enag, among others.