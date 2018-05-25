Home > News > Politics >

Fayemi will be disgraced in Ekiti - Fayose

The Governor said this in Ado Ekiti during the commissioning of the new Governor’s office .

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has said that the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi will be disgraced during the Ekiti governorship election slated to hold on July 14, 2018.

Fayemi, who served as Governor of Ekiti state before he was defeated by Fayose, is the governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state.

According to Vanguard, Fayose said that no force on this earth will stop Fayemi from being defeated.

ALSO READ: Fayose to Fayemi: Don't celebrate yet

Fayose plotting against Fayemi

Meanwhile, the Ekiti state chapter of APC has accused Fayose of sponsoring a lawsuit to disqualify Fayemi.

The All People’s Party (APP) filed a lawsuit in court challenging the eligibility of the former Ekiti Governor as a result of his indictment by a probe panel set up to investigate his dealings when he served as Governor.

APC’s spokesman in Ekit, Taiwo Olatunbosun described the alleged plan to disqualify Fayemi as a wasted effort.

Fayemi’s campaign team has also accused Governor Fayose of planning to cause chaos in the APC.

