Fayose wants to disqualify Fayemi by all means - APC

The Ekiti state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Ayo Fayose of sponsoring a lawsuit to disqualify its flagbearer in the upcoming governorship election, Kayode Fayemi.

Fayemi, on Saturday, May 12, 2018, emerged winner of the APC’s governorship primaries which held in Ado-ekiti.

According to Daily Post, the All People’s Party (APP) filed a lawsuit in court challenging the eligibility of former Ekiti Governor, Fayemi.

The APP’s suit is based on the fact that the APC flagbearer was indicted by a probe panel set up to investigate his dealings when he served as Governor.

Waste of effort

Speaking to newsmen, the spokesman of the APC in Ekit state, Taiwo Olatunbosun described the alleged plan to disqualify Fayemi as a wasted effort.

Olatunbosun also said that nothing can stop the APC guber candidate from winning the upcoming governorship election in the state.

He said “It will amount to futility to file this matter before a lower court after the Supreme Court had ruled in similar cases involving former Vice President Atiku Abubakar versus INEC and former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau of Kano State versus Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso when the highest court in the land ruled that no White Paper or indictment by any tribunal or commission, except the courts, can bar Nigerians from contesting election.

“But we have since discovered that the common enemy of Ekiti people is behind the sponsorship of the litigation to cause distraction for our party’s candidate, Dr Fayemi, who is poised to win the July 14 election.

“We will not be troubled by this needless distraction because our party, with its development blue print that will be sold across the state, is determined to win the July 14 election so that Ekiti State can be on her feet again for the challenges of rebuilding the state that has been bastardised by Governor Fayose in the last three and half years.”

Fayose will fail

Olatunbosun further said that Governor Fayose’s plans to stop Fayemi will not see the light of day.

He also alleged that the Governor has resorted to spreading lies that Fayemi will sack teachers and civil servants if he becomes Governor.

“Fayose has been trying all tricks to ensure that APC fails to win the July 14 election but he will fail in all.

“We hereby serve notice that the years of Fayose’s shenanigans are over for our party led by Dr Fayemi to come on board to repair the damage that Fayose has wrought on Ekiti State.

“Social security scheme for Ekiti elderly people is coming back; Fayemi will restore local council development areas, YCAD, Volunteer Corps, urban renewal, free health for the indigent and nursing mothers, free health, industrialisation and tourism, among other life-lifting programmes that Fayose has cancelled and replaced with self-serving programmes that benefit only him and his family members.

“The in-coming government to be led by Fayemi will be people-oriented administration that will take the welfare of all Ekiti people as a priority instead of the present government that was designed by Fayose to profit himself alone and members of his family,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Fayose, has urged President Buhari and former president, Olusegun Obasanjo to continue with their public feud over the $16B spent on power projects.

According to him, the feud is a vindication of his warning that those who backed Buhari in 2015 will later regret it.