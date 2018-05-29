news

The immediate former spokesman of the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has joined the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC).

The former Minister of State for ‎Works announced his decision to join the party on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, nearly three weeks after he lost the PDP's primary election for the Ekiti gubernatorial upcoming election to incumbent deputy governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.

Adeyeye had quit the PDP days after election , accusing state governor, Ayodele Fayose, of imposing his deputy on the party .

While Adeyeye had previously dismissed reports that he had joined the ruling party, he said on Tuesday that he would help the APC's candidate for the gubernatorial election, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to rescue Ekiti state from the grips of Fayose.