news

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to accept defeat if he loses in 2019.

Ekweremadu also called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government to conduct credible elections.

The Deputy Senate President said this while speaking to member of Parliament in London, The Nation says.

Ekweremadu said “Former President Goodluck Jonathan put Nigeria on the global map as a leading democratic nation when he put in everything to ensure a free and fair election.

“He not only lost the presidential poll as an incumbent, but also willingly conceded defeat.

“In fact, he called the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari, and congratulated him even before the announcement of the final results.

“In addition, neither former President Jonathan nor the Peoples Democratic Party challenged the outcome of the election in court."

“That way, Africa’s biggest democracy will further entrench the culture of peaceful and smooth transfer of power from a ruling party to the opposition in both Nigeria and Africa.

“Any attempt to manipulate the 2019 elections to the advantage of self or party will not augur well for peace and democracy not only in Nigeria, but the entire continent.

“In present age of technology, I will like to see the countries of Africa deploying the latest technology in voter registration, vote counting, and announcement of results.

ALSO READ: Here are 10 quotes from Obasanjo's letter 'bomb' to Buhari

“We must ensure that the process is sufficiently transparent and unarguably so, such that losers will see and be convinced that they lost fairly.

“That way, election tribunals will be eliminated,” he added.

Buhari does not understand Nigeria’s economy

According to former President Olusegun Obasanjo , President Buhari has a poor understanding of Nigeria economic dynamics.

Obasanjo also said that Buhari has shown a lackadaisical attitude in the handling of the herdsmen crisis.

The former President said that the perceived nonchalance of the President, might cause the issue to degenerate.