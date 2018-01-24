Here are 10 quotes from Obasanjo's letter 'bomb' to Buhari

news

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, shattered the bragging rights of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) - the two major parties laying claims to the Nigerian President's seat in 2019.

He listed points that prove President Muhammadu Buhari should not run for power in 2019, as well as highlighting his current failures.

Obasanjo's strongly worded 13-page letter seems to have sent shivers down the spines of the political lords in the country as many of them have started meeting behind closed-doors to presumably prepare for a looming political revolution.

Here are 10 key points out of many from Obasanjo's letter:

1. The situation that made Nigerians to vote massively to get my brother Jonathan off the horse is playing itself out again.

2. No human leader is expected to be personally strong or self-sufficient in all aspects of governance. I knew President Buhari before he became President and said that he is weak in the knowledge and understanding of the economy but I thought that he could make use of good Nigerians in that area that could help.

3. There were serious allegations of round-tripping against some inner caucus of the Presidency which would seem to have been condoned. I wonder if such actions do not amount to corruption and financial crime, then what is it? Culture of condonation and turning blind eye will cover up rather than clean up. And going to justice must be with clean hands.

4. The herdsmen/crop farmers issue is being wittingly or unwittingly allowed to turn sour and messy. It is no credit to the Federal Government that the herdsmen rampage continues with careless abandon and without finding an effective solution to it. And it is a sad symptom of insensitivity and callousness that some Governors, a day after 73 victims were being buried in a mass grave in Benue State without condolence, were jubilantly endorsing President Buhari for a second term! The timing was most unfortunate.

5. If things were good, President Buhari would not need to come in. He was voted to fix things that were bad and not engage in the blame game.

6. We all thanked God for President Buhari for coming back reasonably hale and hearty and progressing well in his recovery. But whatever may be the state of President Buhari’s health today, he should neither over-push his luck nor over-tax the patience and tolerance of Nigerians for him...

7. If neither APC nor PDP is a worthy horse to ride to lead Nigeria at this crucial and critical time, what then do we do? Remember Farooq Kperogi, an Associate Professor at the Kennesaw State University, Georgia, United States, calls it "a cruel Hobson’s choice; it’s like a choice between six and half a dozen, between evil and evil. Any selection or deflection would be a distinction without a difference."

8. We have only one choice left to take us out of Egypt to the promised land. And that is the coalition of the concerned and the willing - ready for positive and drastic change, progress and involvement. Change that will give hope and future to all our youth and dignity and full participation to all our women.

9. We need a Coalition for Nigeria, CN. Such a Movement at this juncture needs not be a political party but one to which all well-meaning Nigerians can belong. That Movement must be a coalition for democracy, good governance, social and economic well-being and progress.

10. Last time, we asked, prayed and worked for change and God granted our request. This time, we must ask, pray and work for change with unity, security and progress. And God will again grant us. Of course, nothing should stop such a Movement from satisfying conditions for fielding candidates for elections.