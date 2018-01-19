APC to open Buhari-Osinbajo campaign office on Saturday

news

The All Progressives Congress has scheduled Saturday, January 20, 2018, to open the Southwest campaign office for President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

Although Buhari has not officially declared his intention for a second term, there are strong indications that he would be the APC's flag bearer next year.

The campaign office is to be managed by Buhari/Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group, an initiative of the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu.

The office will be inaugurated at the Oritsejolomi Thomas Hall of the International Conference Centre at the University of Ibadan (UI) by 11am in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

In a statement issued by Shittu, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), said former Abia State Governor Orji Uzo Kalu will be the guest speaker.

Other prominent Nigerians are also expected at the event, including the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (special guest of honour and grand patron of the group); former Senate President Ken Nnamani (chairman of the occasion); a former Minister of Petroleum, Don Etiebet and Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi (chief host).

The statement also listed Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi and APC’s former Interim National Chairman Bisi Akande as guests of honour.

Governors listed to attend the inauguration are: Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Mallam Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos) and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo).

Former Senate Leader Alli Ndume; the senator representing Katsina Central, Abu Ibrahim and MBO National Patron, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, are guests of honour among others.

ALSO READ: APC unmoved by Mbaka's Buhari prophecy about 2019

However, this event is coming at a time a major crisis, Fulani herdsmen killings, is ongoing in some parts of the country.

The renewed killings, which began on New Year's Day, has claimed the lives of about 100 people across Benue, Nasarawa and Adamawa states.

Nigerians have criticised Buhari for not tackling the herdsmen crisis decisively, accusing him of being insensitive and lacking empathy.