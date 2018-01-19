Home > News > Politics >

APC to open Buhari-Osinbajo campaign office on Saturday

2019 Election APC to open Buhari-Osinbajo campaign office on Saturday amid herdsmen crisis

APC national leader, Bola Tinubu is said to be the special guest of honour at the event which is scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
APC to open Buhari-Osinbajo campaign office in Ibadan on Saturday amid herdsmen crisis play

L-R: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo shakes hands with President Muhammadu Buhari during the presentation of the Presidential Investigation Panel Report in Abuja

(Facebook/Sahara Reporters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The All Progressives Congress has scheduled Saturday, January 20, 2018, to open the Southwest campaign office for President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

Although Buhari has not officially declared his intention for a second term, there are strong indications that he would be the APC's flag bearer next year.

President Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo before the medical trip play

President Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo before the medical trip

(saharareporters)

 

The campaign office is to be managed by Buhari/Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group, an initiative of the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu.

The office will be inaugurated at the Oritsejolomi Thomas Hall of the International Conference Centre at the University of Ibadan (UI) by 11am in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

In a statement issued by Shittu, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), said former Abia State Governor Orji Uzo Kalu will be the guest speaker.

Other prominent Nigerians are also expected at the event, including the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (special guest of honour and grand patron of the group); former Senate President Ken Nnamani (chairman of the occasion); a former Minister of Petroleum, Don Etiebet and Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi (chief host).

The statement also listed Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi and APC’s former Interim National Chairman Bisi Akande as guests of honour.

Governors listed to attend the inauguration are: Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Mallam Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos) and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo).

Former Senate Leader Alli Ndume; the senator representing Katsina Central, Abu Ibrahim and MBO National Patron, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, are guests of honour among others.

ALSO READ: APC unmoved by Mbaka's Buhari prophecy about 2019

However, this event is coming at a time a major crisis, Fulani herdsmen killings, is ongoing in some parts of the country.

The renewed killings, which began on New Year's Day, has claimed the lives of about 100 people across Benue, Nasarawa and Adamawa states.

Nigerians have criticised Buhari for not tackling the herdsmen crisis decisively, accusing him of being insensitive and lacking empathy.

The President has not up to date visited any of the affected states, especially Benue which is the most hit - with death toll hitting 80 and counting.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Will Nigerians be forced to pick between the devil and the...bullet
2 Sonni Ogbuoji Drama at Senate as PDP lawmakers halt colleague's...bullet
3 Buhari Presidency says it's too early to speak about 2019...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President presides over 2018's first FEC meeting (Photos)
Buhari, Osinbajo Shittu, Amaechi kick off campaign for President, VP's re-election
Buhari President’s 2019 re-election campaign kicks off in Southwest
Buhari President's documentary is an insult on Nigerians - Kayode Ogundamisi
Femi Fani-Kayode Buhari and Osinbajo behave like pimps, mafia dons and cult members- FFK
Tinubu I don't want Osinbajo's job, don't distract Buhari - APC National leader
Osinbajo Vice President presides over FEC meeting in Buhari's absence (Photos)
Pulse List 2017 10 biggest moments in Nigerian politics this year
Buhari President's 2019 campaign posters spotted in Abuja
Pulse List 2017 10 Most influential public officials of the year

Politics

Vanguard newspaper
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, January 19, 2018]
Senator Olusola Adeyeye says politicians are killing Nigerians
Olusola Adeyeye Senator says politicians are killing Nigerians
Victor Umeh
Victor Umeh Senate swears in newly elected Anambra Senator
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed to hold fair elections and heal rifts
Emmerson Mnangagwa Zimbabwe elections in '4 to 5' months