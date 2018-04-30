5 shades Obasanjo threw at Buhari

Obasanjo goes after Buhari again. We counted 5 shades from 'Baba Iyabo' to the president
When the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), held a town hall meeting at the Trans Amusement Park, Bodija, Ibadan, on Saturday, April 28, 2018, Obasanjo and spokesperson for the CNM, Mr. Akin Osuntokun, went for Buhari in blistering fashion.
Let’s just say we counted 5 of those shades:
“For me, I don’t think there is anyone that can intimidate me. Let me remind you, I have gone through many things. I have been jailed without committing any offence,” Obasanjo warned.
Oh well, we know who that was for.
“My struggle for the good and progress of Nigeria, unity of Nigeria, development of Nigeria will not diminish.
“Men of valour don’t run away from challenges and it is the same thing with women of honour. Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) are your instruments. If you have not collected yours, go and collect it. If you are not yet registered, go and register. There are the keys to open the doors,” he said.
A CNM statement read by the group’s spokesperson read : “mid last week, the regime of massacres in Benue State attained another height in the invasion of a church where two Catholic priests and indeterminate number of the congregation were butchered.
“This tragedy was casually reinforced by the decision of President Buhari to proceed on a campaign tour to Bauchi in careless and insensitive disregard of the intensifying Benue calamity. This peculiar attitude has become all too familiar and characteristic of President Buhari”.
“Were the President to continue to prioritize his re-election bid over the security and well-being of Nigerians, he would be putting the corporate existence of the country at risk,” the statement read.
Punch reports it this way: “The CNM said the failed attempt to recall Senator Dino Melaye of Kogi-West despite his ‘unjust arrest’ was evidence that Buhari was running a government similar to totalitarian former President François Duvalier of Haiti”.