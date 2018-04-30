Home > News > Politics >

5 shades Obasanjo threw at Buhari

Buhari 5 shades Obasanjo threw at president

Obasanjo goes after Buhari again. We counted 5 shades from 'Baba Iyabo' to the president

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 shades Obasanjo threw at Buhari play Buhari and Obasanjo meet in Addis Ababa after Baba Iyabo's stinker of a letter to the president (Presidency)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

They may have shared smiles, a group photograph and a warm embrace after a bitter exchange of letters in January of 2018, but you can sense that the relationship between Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and President Muhammadu Buhari is strained beyond repair.

When the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), held a town hall meeting at the Trans Amusement Park, Bodija, Ibadan, on Saturday, April 28, 2018, Obasanjo and spokesperson for the CNM, Mr. Akin Osuntokun, went for Buhari in blistering fashion.

Let’s just say we counted 5 of those shades:

1. Obasanjo says he can’t be intimidated by anyone

“For me, I don’t think there is anyone that can intimidate me. Let me remind you, I have gone through many things. I have been jailed without committing any offence,” Obasanjo warned.

Oh well, we know who that was for.

2. Obasanjo says he won’t run away from the CNM challenge

“My struggle for the good and progress of Nigeria, unity of Nigeria, development of Nigeria will not diminish.

President Buhari is living a lie play Buhari and Obasanjo now have a cold relationship (Twitter/@NGRPresident)

 

“Men of valour don’t run away from challenges and it is the same thing with women of honour. Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) are your instruments. If you have not collected yours, go and collect it. If you are not yet registered, go and register. There are the keys to open the doors,” he said.

3. CNM spokesperson Osuntokun says Buhari went to campaign while Nigeria was burning

A CNM statement read by the group’s spokesperson read : “mid last week, the regime of massacres in Benue State attained another height in the invasion of a church where two Catholic priests and indeterminate number of the congregation were butchered.

“This tragedy was casually reinforced by the decision of President Buhari to proceed on a campaign tour to Bauchi in careless and insensitive disregard of the intensifying Benue calamity. This peculiar attitude has become all too familiar and characteristic of President Buhari”.

4. CNM says Buhari is putting the unity of Nigeria at risk with his actions

“Were the President to continue to prioritize his re-election bid over the security and well-being of Nigerians, he would be putting the corporate existence of the country at risk,” the statement read.

5. Obasanjo’s CNM calls Buhari a dictator

Punch reports it this way: “The CNM said the failed attempt to recall Senator Dino Melaye of Kogi-West despite his ‘unjust arrest’ was evidence that Buhari was running a government similar to totalitarian former President François Duvalier of Haiti”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Dino Melaye Pastor Adeboye's Twitter account shades Gov Bello as Senator...bullet
2 Dino Melaye Senator survives recall as INEC releases results of...bullet
3 Pulse Opinion Dino Melaye should be very afraid, even though his...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Why just getting your PVC is not enough
Obasanjo I didn't criticise Buhari out of 'bad belle' - OBJ
Herdsmen Crisis Senator says Buhari can't grant grazing power
Buhari 'Killer herdsmen will be fished out and prosecuted,' President vows
Pulse Opinion Obasanjo's new coalition is dead on arrival
Coalition for Nigeria Obasanjo officially joins movement in Abeokuta
Obasanjo Ex-President to launch Coalition for Nigeria Movement in Ogun
Coalition for Nigeria Oyinlola, Duke launch Obasanjo's group in Abuja
Buhari 7 ways Pastor Bakare attacked president
Obasanjo 3 things we learnt when Buhari met ex president after bitter letter

Politics

Buhari's approval rating sinks to 38%, lowest since 2016
Datti Baba-Ahmed Buhari’s second term will destroy Nigeria, says Presidential Aspirant
Catholic Bishops demand Buhari's resignation to save Nigeria from total collapse
Buhari Obasanjo’s coalition blast President for 'campaigning' despite killings
President Buhari and VP Osinbajo at the APC NEC meeting
Buhari, Osinbajo Here's how to impeach the President and his vice
Shekarau tells PDP why he wants to become president
Shekarau Former Governor tells PDP why he wants to become president