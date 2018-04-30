5 shades Obasanjo threw at Buhari

news

They may have shared smiles, a group photograph and a warm embrace after a bitter exchange of letters in January of 2018, but you can sense that the relationship between Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and President Muhammadu Buhari is strained beyond repair.

When the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), held a town hall meeting at the Trans Amusement Park, Bodija, Ibadan, on Saturday, April 28, 2018, Obasanjo and spokesperson for the CNM , Mr. Akin Osuntokun, went for Buhari in blistering fashion.

Let’s just say we counted 5 of those shades:

1. Obasanjo says he can’t be intimidated by anyone

“For me, I don’t think there is anyone that can intimidate me. Let me remind you, I have gone through many things. I have been jailed without committing any offence,” Obasanjo warned.

Oh well, we know who that was for.

2. Obasanjo says he won’t run away from the CNM challenge

“My struggle for the good and progress of Nigeria, unity of Nigeria, development of Nigeria will not diminish.

“Men of valour don’t run away from challenges and it is the same thing with women of honour. Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) are your instruments. If you have not collected yours, go and collect it. If you are not yet registered, go and register. There are the keys to open the doors,” he said.

3. CNM spokesperson Osuntokun says Buhari went to campaign while Nigeria was burning

A CNM statement read by the group’s spokesperson read : “mid last week, the regime of massacres in Benue State attained another height in the invasion of a church where two Catholic priests and indeterminate number of the congregation were butchered.

“This tragedy was casually reinforced by the decision of President Buhari to proceed on a campaign tour to Bauchi in careless and insensitive disregard of the intensifying Benue calamity. This peculiar attitude has become all too familiar and characteristic of President Buhari”.

4. CNM says Buhari is putting the unity of Nigeria at risk with his actions

“Were the President to continue to prioritize his re-election bid over the security and well-being of Nigerians, he would be putting the corporate existence of the country at risk,” the statement read.

5. Obasanjo’s CNM calls Buhari a dictator