Who will be President Buhari's running mate in 2019?

The Presidency has said that President Buhari will name his running mate after he has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination to fly the party's flag in 2019.

The President’s spokesman, Garba Shehu said this while stating why Buhari did not say anything about his running mate when he declared his intention to run for a second term.

According to Punch, Shehu said that the President is not yet a candidate of the party, so he cannot pick a running mate.

He said “There is a way these things are done. When was the Vice President nominated for the ticket? If you recall, it was in December 2014 after President Buhari won the party primary. It was done at the point of filing nomination form.

“As a matter of fact, the nomination form was filed with Vice President Osinbajo’s name less than 24 hours to the closure.

“I am not an expert in this matter but my sense is that candidates nominate running mates. President Buhari is not officially a candidate yet. He has just signified his intention to seek party nomination.

“It is after winning the ticket that you will expect him to name his running mate for the contest. That’s the requirement, he can’t run alone.

“Though I have not been briefed on this, this is my assumption. My view is that it is not the norm that you name a running mate when you are not a candidate.”

Buhari is incompetent

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, on Thursday, April 12, 2018, caused a stir on the floor of the Senate when he said that President Buhari is incompetent.