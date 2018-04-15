Home > News > Local >

We will justify Nigerians’ confidence, trust, Buhari assures

Presidency 'displays' Buhari's 'softer side' in London meeting play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(AFP/File)
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, says his administration will always justify the trust and confidence reposed in it by Nigerians.

Adesina stated that Buhari said that in London when he received members of the Buhari Diaspora Support Organisation, led by Mr Charles Sylvester.

The President told the group “we will do our best to justify your trust in us, and that confidence won’t be abused.

“I am happy that people like you are here on your own, defending the country. You have shown courage and sacrifice.

“I assure you that your confidence in us won’t be abused, we will do our best to justify it.

President Buhari also said that Nigeria was gifted with tremendous human and natural resources,
but regretted that “the failure of some of the leadership we had in the past led to our not being able to capitalise on resources to improve the lot of the people.

The President added that “looking at the condition in which the current administration met the country, we have not done too badly.

He explained that government was doing its best to recover looted funds, noting, however that it was impossible to identify and recover all the loots.

He commended the organisation for deciding to identify with the country, “when you could have stayed here and be comfortable.”

The coordinator of the group said members were happy with the achievements of the Buhari administration so far, noting that “you met a difficult situation, but you overcome most of them.

“We are happy with the agriculture revolution, the ease of doing business, the anti-corruption war, the employment of youths through the N-Power programme and the leakages in the public sector through the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

“We are proud of the speed with which you recovered the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls. It shows you as a worthy general.

“We are happy that you declared for 2019 presidential election. Majority of Nigerians are happy.

“The same God who healed you when you were ill, will grant you victory in the 2019 elections. We declare our love and support for you.

“You are fixing the faulty foundations of our country and second term is when you will build the enduring structure.’’

