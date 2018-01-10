Home > News > Local >

We saw the attacks coming - Benue governor

Ortom We saw the attacks coming - Benue governor

Ortom expressed regret that after repeated complaints to the police and other security agencies ion the threats of attacks by herdsmen, nothing was done by the FG.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ortom meets Buhari in Abuja to discuss herdsmen attacks play

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, says security agencies did not take proactive measures to protect the state against its aggressors after several complaints of planned attacks reported to them.

Ortom made this known on Wednesday in Makurdi at a stakeholders meeting to discuss the security situation in the State.

“I saw the attacks coming and we wrote several letters of complaint to the police and complained to the presidency, yet nothing happened.

“We called for the arrest of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) but nobody responded; we have facts that can be used against them.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris and top police officers including the DIG operations, Habila Joshak, two commissioners of police for Benue and Nasarawa states were in attendance.

The governor expressed regret that after repeated complaints to the police and other security agencies in the country on the threats of attacks by MACBAN, nothing was done to secure lives and property in the state.

“We called for the arrest of leaders of the association; we had evidence to support our claims but nobody paid heed to us.

“We wrote to you IGP three times but received no response. We briefed the presidency yet to no avail,” he lamented.

Ortom said the refusal of the security agencies to act and their lackadaisical attitude on the matter led to the mayhem of Jan. 1.

He wondered why open statements of intended aggression against the state on national television, radio stations by members of the association had not been investigated and arrests effected.

He vowed to continue with the anti open grazing law, stressing “there is no land in Benue for open grazing”.

Ortom said he would not adopt the cattle colonies as suggested by the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh.

He appealed to the IGP to immediately order for the arrest of leaders of MACBAN to give hope to the ordinary citizens that all people were equal before the law.

The governor said that the herdsmen that attacked the state came from their bases in Nasarawa State and challenged the police to refute his claims.

Responding, the IGP said he had not received such letters of complaints from the governor but promised to investigate the claims and fish out the aggressors.

He said the police had deployed 663 police operatives and created 10 mobile units to deal with the insecurity in the state.

Idris said the police would deploy helicopter surveillance to monitor the movement of such miscreants across the state and pledged to be diligent in discharging the presidential assignment.

He explained that the situation was not yet beyond the capacity of the police, stressing “there is no need for the army to be invited”.

Other speakers at the meeting include the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, called on the IGP to ensure the arrest of the aggressors.

They rejected the suggestion for the establishment of cattle colonies in the state and affirmed their support for the implementation of the anti open grazing law.

They also called on the Federal Government to commence the process of establishing ranches across the country as a panacea to farmers/herders clashes.

The high point of the meeting was the open apology by the IGP for describing the Benue killings as “communal clashes”, following insistence from participants.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Don Wani Here are family pictures of notorious kidnap kingpinbullet
2 Don Wani How kidnapper who killed 22 was gunned down by soldiersbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Nnamdi Kanu's mysterious disappearance poses troubling...bullet

Related Articles

Fulani Herdsmen Soyinka warns Buhari against 'looking the other way'
Jaafaru Ibrahim Lawmaker distributes relief materials to IDPs in Nasarawa
Benue Killings IGP Idris lands in troubled state on Buhari's order to catch killers
Benue Killings Al-Makura warns Ortom against careless allegations about killer herdsmen
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, January 10, 2018]
In Benue Troops arrest 9 members of militia group
Buhari Presidency says President is determined to end violent conflicts
Samuel Ortom Governor reports fresh killing of 2 policemen in Benue
Benue Killings Ortom reveals location of killer Fulani Herdsmen
Benue Killings Buhari promises to bring killer herdsmen to justice

Local

Buhari appoints Ahmed Abubakar as head of NIA
NIA Buhari appoints Ahmed Abubakar as head of intelligence unit
Why is FG playing games with whistle-blowers?
Ikoyi Looy Court reserves judgment in forfeiture of residence until Jan 19
Women beaters to get special court in Lagos
In Lagos Women beaters to get special court in the metropolis
'No young Nigerian should speak only one language', Osinbajo says
Osinbajo 'No young Nigerian should speak only one language'