Home > News > Local >

UN urges Nigeria not to criminalise usage of marijuana

Marijuana UN says cannabis is a miracle drug, urges Nigeria not to criminalise usage

The UN also recommends that aside marijuana, recreational users of other addictive drugs should not be criminalised, but rehabilitated.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
UN urges Nigeria not to criminalise usage of marijuana play

Nigeria is a major source of West African-grown marijuana, and ranked world's eight highest consumer of the drug
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The United Nations has urged Nigeria not to criminalise the use of marijuana also known as cannabis, which the UN approved as drug for medical purposes.

The  Project Officer of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Nigeria, Harsheth Kaur Virk, on Monday, March 26, said marijuana is a miracle drug allowed for medical reasons by the global body, adding that it is not for recreational purposes.

Virk stated this in her presentation at a one day Public hearing on the need to check rising menace of Pharmaceutical drugs abuse among youth in Nigeria organised by the Senate Committee on Drugs, Narcotics and Health.

She said, "Nigeria as a sovereign Nation has its stringent laws against it but international conventions of the UN have approved it for medical purposes based on outcome of researches conducted to that effect by globally recognized institutes."

UN urges Nigeria not to criminalise usage of marijuana play

Popular lotto winner Bob Erb advocates marijuana legalization

(Thomson Reuters)

 

The UN also recommends that aside marijuana, recreational users of other addictive drugs should not be criminalised, but rehabilitated, Virk noted.

"The Drugs and Crime office of the UN sees addictive drugs users as people who are sick, in need of treatment, care and rehabilitation", she added.

ALSO READ: Lagos' Rapid Response Squad is giving out free marijuana

Although marijuana is illegal in Nigeria, the country is a major source of West African-grown marijuana, and ranked world's eight highest consumer of the drug.

It is widely grown across the States of Nigeria including Ondo State, Edo State, Delta State, Osun State, Oyo State and Ogun State.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 TY Danjuma Ex-defence minister says the army is compromisedbullet
2 Whistle blower policy FG recovers N143. 89bn from corrupt officialsbullet
3 Buhari President admits Nigeria under him is experiencing "very...bullet

Related Articles

Obasanjo APC celebrates ex-President at 81
NDLEA Agency intercepts 404.9kg marijuana in FCT, nabs 7 suspects
Okorocha Imo governor bans sale of Indian hemp, smoking
Rochas Okorocha Governor orders demolition of illicit drugs manufacturing buildings
Don Wani How kidnapper who killed 22 was gunned down by soldiers
Rochas Okorocha Governor says it is better to steal than smoke Indian hemp

Local

Kwara Govt bans night grazing to curb farmers/herdsmen clash
Fulani Herdsmen Kwara Govt bans night grazing to curb clashes
Lagos police prepare for President Buhari’s Lagos visit, announce temporary road closure, diversions
Buhari Police prepare for President’s Lagos visit, announce temporary road closure, diversions
Lagos govt. declares Thursday work-free day to welcome Buhari
Buhari's Visit Lagos govt. declares Thursday work-free day
Ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo hails TY Danjuma
Fulani Herdsmen Ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo hails TY Danjuma