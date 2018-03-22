Lagos’ Rapid Response Squad is giving out free cannabis

news

Lagos’ Rapid Response Team has built a reputation for parking their vehicles under pedestrian bridges and responding quickly (when they want) to any form of serious crime, including when it involves cannabis.

After a particularly successful operation where bags of weed were seized, the anti-crime team is now asking Lagosians, or anyone for that matter, who have noticed that their bag of weed is missing, to come to their office as claim some.

Maybe because a lot of its target audience is on social media, the message was not shouted at us by policemen with the stench of warm alcohol wafting from their guts.

Instead, in a post shared via its official Twitter account @rrslagos767, the squad wrote “These items have still not been claimed since our last raid. Pls if your bag of cannabis (weed) is missing or you know anyone whose bag of weed is missing, kindly ask them to come down to our office and claim it. Thanks".

The large tranche of cannabis was supposedly recovered during a raid on drug peddlers.

We really don’t appreciate the RRS enough.

No law enforcement agency, or pro-marijuana group, not even Snoop Dogg has ever been so willing to give so much weed out for free.

If you read the tweet a certain way, you may assume it’s directed at people who were raided but the RRS really just wants to give you free weed.

Considering the fact that RRS Officers would usually do is slap you first and ask questions later, this is a step in the right direction, really.

Law enforcement agencies, particularly the police, are dealing with Nigeria’s drug problem by taking spoonfuls of dirt out of a mountain. While drugs waltz into the country through parts of the border where this is no actual border , young people get locked up for smelling like weed on a Saturday night.

Put next to that, any raid that produces a large sack of an unspecified strain of cannabis is a big score and a two-pronged victory.

A joke too soon

Drug overdoses and softer incidences of abuse and addiction have become a part of the Nigerian conversation at a speed that we barely expected.

While drugs like tramadol and codeine are being abused at alarming quantities, the attitude towards marijuana is changing so much, that former President Obasanjo has called for the drug to be decriminalised .

Perhaps, that is why the RRS has decided to take this bold step for liberty and mass euphoria.

We already know Lagos State is eager to follow the footsteps in the sand laid by Dubai and other cities where the cost of living is expensive and there‘s no room for the poor.

If our police can’t speed past in Ferraris, at least they can give the people free weed.