news

In April 2014, over 200 girls were reportedly kidnapped from the Government Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State by Boko Haram.

The government of Goodluck Jonathan at the time, claimed that it was a hoax, and an attempt by the enemies of the government to shame the administration.

The incident turned out to be real and became the worst nightmare of the administration, and as many political pundits have posited, the end of Jonathan’s tenure.

During the harrowing period in Nigeria’s history, the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) took up the issue and expressed concern while scoring some powerful political points.

Even then candidate Muhammadu Buhari tweeted on May 29, 2015, saying “Government Secondary School in the town of Chibok in Borno State.”

Fast forward to 2017

103 of the over 200 girls that were kidnapped in 2014, have been released and the government has vowed to make sure that the rest return home.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), President Buhari reportedly approved the payment of €3 million to secure the freedom of 103 students.

The report also revealed that Buhari paid Boko Haram €1 million for the release of the first set of 21 girls in October 2016.

WSJ also alleged that the President ordered another payment €2 million for the release 82 girls in May 2017, bringing the number to 103 girls released.

Four years after Chibok girls kidnap

In remembrance of the kidnapping of the Chibok girls four years ago, the President recently vowed that as long as he remains the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, the remaining Chibok girls in Boko Haram captivity will be rescued

ALSO READ: Why is Osinbajo quiet about Christian girl held by Boko Haram – Omokri asks

He admitted that the process of rescuing the girl has taken too long, blaming the delay on a breakdown of negotiations with Boko Haram terrorists.

Also, the Federal Government released a video showing the efforts made by Buhari’s administration has made to secure the release of the girls on social media.

See some of the Twitter reactions President Buhari's tweet below:

Also, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has assured Nigerians that Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi school girl who was held back by Boko Haram for refusing to denounce Christianity, will soon be released.

Leah was kidnapped alongside her schoolmates on February 19, 2018, by Boko Haram terrorists from a secondary school in Dapchi, Yobe state.