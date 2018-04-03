Home > News > Local >

Osinbajo assures of Leah Sharibu's release

Boko Haram refused to release Sharibu along with the other 105 students because she did not convert to Isalm.

  • Published:
The last Dapchi schoolgirl Leah Sharibu

(Punch)
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured Nigerians that Leah Sharibu, the Christian girl show is being held by Boko Haram will be released.

The Vice President said this while speaking at an event tagged: Cross Concert 2018 in Lagos.

Osinbajo also said that he excited that Christians are praying for the release of the girl.

According to Vanguard, he also said that he is happy to be a Christian because of Sharibu.

The VP said “As I understand the Cross, I believe that what happened was so unique. Apart from the death, there was a trial before victory. Christ was accused of many crimes and given a death sentence. What Christ went through was beyond dying. He had already taken the pain that is why we can proudly say that the Cross is an evident of our own victory.

“Leah has stood up to stand by her faith and truth. O! I am certain on my mind the Cross is able to deliver her. I am excited that we Christians are praying for Leah who is still being held captive by insisting she will stand by the Cross of the Lord Jesus Christ.

ALSO READ: Omokri angry with Osinbajo over kidnapped Christian girl

“The most exciting thing that a man can have is the knowledge here on earth that we are Victor and in Heaven we will be counted among those that will reign with Christ in Heaven. There is nothing better than that. It is a win-win situation.”

Negotiations ongoing

Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim has revealed that negotiations are ongoing for the release of Leah Sharibu.

Ibrahim said the federal government is also negotiating the release of the remaining Chibok girls.

Also, the Presidency has said that Buhari's administration will not relent in efforts to bring Leah Sharibu safely back home to her parents.

