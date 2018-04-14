FG explains efforts made to release Chibok girls

news

The Federal Government has released a video detailing the efforts Buhari’s administration has made to release the Chibok girls.

Over 200 girls were reportedly kidnapped from their school - Government Secondary School, Chibok in Borno state in 2014. It is exactly four years since they were taken.

The government released the video on Twitter, using the handle @AsoRock.

— Government of Nigeria (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

FG vows to rescue Chibok girls

Also, President Buhari has assured the parents of the school girls that their daughters will never be forgotten or abandoned to their fate.

This was made known to newsmen by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

Shehu in a statement, quoted the President saying “We are concerned and aware that it is taking long to bring the rest of our daughters back home, but be assured that this administration is doing its very best to free the girls from their captors.

“Unfortunately, the negotiations between the government and Boko Haram suffered some unexpected setbacks, owing mainly to a lack of agreement among their abductors, whose internal differences have led to a divergence of voices regarding the outcome of the talks.

“We know that this is not the news parents want to hear after four whole years of waiting, but we want to be as honest as possible with you.

“However, this government is not relenting. We will continue to persist, and the parents should please not give up.

”Don’t give up hope of seeing our daughters back home again. Don’t lose faith in this government’s ability to fulfill our promise of reuniting you with our daughters.

“Don’t imagine for a moment that we have forgotten about our daughters or that we consider their freedom a lost course.”

Ezekwesili takes Buhari down memory lane

Recently, former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili reminded President Buhari of his promise to ensure the return of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls before he was elected president in 2015.

In a post on Twitter on Friday, April 13, 2018, she reminded the president that he hasn't fulfilled his promise.

Ezekwesili tweeted: "Does President Muhammadu Buhari, who used every opportunity he had before February 2015 to talk about injustice of non-rescue of our Chibok Girls, know that in just one day it would be four years of their captivity? Does he remember his pledge to rescue our girls?"

Chibok girls refuse to return

On Monday, January 15, 2018, Boko Haram released a video showing some of the abducted school girls declaring that they don’t want to return home.

In the 20-minute video where at least 14 of the girls were filmed, the one that spoke also revealed that they have all been married by the terrorist group's leader, Abubakar Shekau.

Speaking in the Hausa language, she said, "We are the Chibok girls… By the grace of Allah, we will not return to you. We live in comfort. He provides us with everything. We lack nothing."

The Nigerian Army has constantly maintained that the sect has been defeated.