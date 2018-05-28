South-East PDP accuses Buhari of abandoning Igbos

news

The South-east zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Buhari’s government has abandoned Igbos.

According to Daily post, the spokesman of the zone, Chijioke Ekwegh said that the region has been neglected in the area of development.

Ekwegh also said that the government’s attitude towards the Igbos is clearly reflected in the appointments made by the current administration.

He said “For the past three years of APC’s unceremonious rule, the region has not felt any federal government’s presence or impact, be it infrastructure, employment, security and otherwise.

“We cannot forget in a hurry the lopsided appointments made by this government, of which the South East remains the most shortchanged.

“What about the intimidation of business men and women from the Zone, an attempt by the APC federal government to cripple the economy of the region?

“Sadly enough, the only times the South East experienced federal government’s presence in the current dispensation were during the military invasion of the region in the guise of Operations Crocodile Smile and Python Dance.

“These exercises were successfully used with utmost impunity to intimidate, harass and hound people of the area, leading to loss of innocent lives.”

Meanwhile, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has explained why he is championing the campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari's re-election bid.

Obsanjo said it is because of the President’s indecisive stance on the issue of the herdsmen killings in the country.