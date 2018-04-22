news

President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Sunday visited a female Sergeant-At-Arms, Mrs. Sandra Davou who was injured by unknown invaders of the Senate chamber.

Davou was injured on April 18 while trying to stop some unknown persons who invaded the Senate and carted away the Mace.

This is contained in a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the President of the Senate, Sanni Onogu in Abuja.

Onogu said that Saraki visited the officer in her residence.

According to him, Davou who lives in Bwari Area Council of FCT is presently recuperating after she was treated and discharged from the hospital.

Saraki was accompanied on the visit by his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, Sen. Isa Hamma Misau, and Sen. Baba Kaka Garbai.

He extolled the commitment of Davou and her colleagues, who had put up a spirited fight to prevent the invaders from gaining access to the Senate Chambers.

Saraki also commended Ekweremadu and all his colleagues, who successfully took charge and safeguarded the National Assembly and the country’s democracy.

He said that the visit was meant to thank and show appreciation to Davou and her colleagues for their hard work, commitment, and courage.

Saraki was quoted as telling some journalists in an interview during the visit that he was away in Washington DC on official assignment at the time the incident occurred.

He said he was briefed about all that ensued during the incident.

“We felt that for the sacrifice they made by putting their lives at stake beyond the call of duty for our democracy, we have to come and appreciate her.

“I keep on emphasising that what really defines a democratic nation is the parliament and the moment the parliament is not there, democracy does not exist.

“So what she and her colleagues have done fills us all with gratitude and therefore we have come here to thank her and show that we really appreciate what she and her colleagues did.”

Saraki described the incident as sad and disgraceful.

“My colleagues and I have said that the day of the unfortunate invasion was a sad day for democracy.

“It was a disgrace to our country at large; such things should not be associated with our country.

“We must ensure we stand firm as a country to nip all those kind of undemocratic acts that exist in the bud,” he said.