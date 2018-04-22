Home > News > Local >

Saraki visits female Sergeant-at-Arms injured by invaders of senate

Bukola Saraki Senate president visits female Sergeant-at-Arms injured by invaders of chambers

Davou was injured on April 18 while trying to stop some unknown persons who invaded the Senate and carted away the Mace.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saraki Visits Female Sergeant-At-Arms Injured by Senate Invaders play

Saraki Visits Female Sergeant-At-Arms Injured by Senate Invaders

(Abubakar Bukola Saraki)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Sunday visited a female Sergeant-At-Arms, Mrs. Sandra Davou who was injured by unknown invaders of the Senate chamber.

Davou was injured on April 18 while trying to stop some unknown persons who invaded the Senate and carted away the Mace.

This is contained in a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the President of the Senate, Sanni Onogu in Abuja.

Onogu said that Saraki visited the officer in her residence.

According to him, Davou who lives in Bwari Area Council of FCT is presently recuperating after she was treated and discharged from the hospital.

Saraki was accompanied on the visit by his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, Sen. Isa Hamma Misau, and Sen. Baba Kaka Garbai.

He extolled the commitment of Davou and her colleagues, who had put up a spirited fight to prevent the invaders from gaining access to the Senate Chambers.

Saraki also commended Ekweremadu and all his colleagues, who successfully took charge and safeguarded the National Assembly and the country’s democracy.

He said that the visit was meant to thank and show appreciation to Davou and her colleagues for their hard work, commitment, and courage.

Saraki was quoted as telling some journalists in an interview during the visit that he was away in Washington DC on official assignment at the time the incident occurred.

He said he was briefed about all that ensued during the incident.

We felt that for the sacrifice they made by putting their lives at stake beyond the call of duty for our democracy, we have to come and appreciate her.

“I keep on emphasising that what really defines a democratic nation is the parliament and the moment the parliament is not there, democracy does not exist.

“So what she and her colleagues have done fills us all with gratitude and therefore we have come here to thank her and show that we really appreciate what she and her colleagues did.”

Saraki described the incident as sad and disgraceful.

My colleagues and I have said that the day of the unfortunate invasion was a sad day for democracy.

“It was a disgrace to our country at large; such things should not be associated with our country.

“We must ensure we stand firm as a country to nip all those kind of undemocratic acts that exist in the bud,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Chibok Girls How we were exploited in US after escaping Boko Haram -...bullet
2 Pulse Opinion Buhari goofed, young Nigerians deserve some accoladesbullet
3 Buhari May tells President to invest in young people for prosperous...bullet

Related Articles

Falana Lawyer says Senate can hold proceeding without mace
Senate Mace Theft Saraki describes act as a disgrace
Bukola Saraki We must preserve democracy at all costs
In Kwara Saraki, Gov Ahmed to grace book launch on State's 50th anniversary
Saraki Senate President to sue Premium Times for report on alleged N10bn fraud
Mace Theft Court says Police, DSS can't arrest Senator Omo-Agege
Saraki Sagay says Senate President responsible for mace theft
Pulse Opinion Mace theft in senate has everything to do with Buhari re-election
Politics Nigerian senate says stealing of mace is a treasonable offence
Omo-Agege Here's why senator led thugs to steal mace

Local

Senator kicks against Niger govt’s N21.5bn Sukuk bond
David Umaru Senator kicks against Niger govt’s N21.5bn Sukuk bond
PDP says President Buhari’s visit to London is a waste of resources
Buhari PDP says President’s visit to London is a waste of resources
Unknown gunmen kill 6 in Kaduna attacks
Kogi Attack Update Gunmen assault on community spreads, death toll now 16
Yakubu Gowon urges Nigerians to rise in prayer against insurgency, herdsmen
Yakubu Gowon Security challenges facing Nigeria worrisome