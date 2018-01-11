news

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has reacted to the recent killing of Nigerians in Benue state by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

In a statement by his spokesman, Yusuph Olaniyonu, on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, Saraki mandated the Senate Adhoc Committee on Security to immediately resume sitting and work through the weekend to ensure that they have an interim report ready for the consideration of members upon resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

Saraki re-emphasized his belief that the killings are clear indications that the security architecture in the country has inherent faults and needs to be refurbished.

"I believe the sad situation in Benue state shows some fundamental faults in our security system. There is clear failure of intelligence gathering, analysis and response time. Our security agencies must be totally overhauled in terms of equipment, specialization, funding, training and staffing," Saraki said.

"This is the reason why in November, the Senate set up a special committee led by Senate Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan to work with security agencies and review the entire system with a view to identifying what is required in terms of laws, process, procedure, funding and other necessities for us to have a solid security system which can be pro-active in identifying potential threats, responding to them on time and preventing any breach.

"We are quite aware of the fact that security is the first and prime responsibility of any government. That is why since early last week I have directed the Lawan committee to take into consideration the sad developments in Benue and Rivers in their deliberations. Now, we cannot wait for the time they planned to conclude their recommendations. They must fast track their schedule .

"They must sit through the weekend and get an interim report ready for the Senate when we resume plenary on Tuesday. We must immediately support the executive in solving this problem. We cannot afford shedding of blood and we are already moving into the election year with the potential for the aggravation or escalation of these problems. We must decisively resolve the problem of needless blood letting", Saraki noted.

Similarly, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has blamed the killings in Benue state on the failure of security agencies in the country.

Ortom made this known on Wednesday in Makurdi at a stakeholders meeting to discuss the security situation in the state.