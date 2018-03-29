news

Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim says negotiations are ongoing for the release of hostage Christian Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu.

Miss Sharibu was held back by Boko Haram terrorists for refusing to denounce her faith.

Speaking at plenary on Thursday, March 29, 2018, Senator Ibrahim said the federal government was negotiating Miss Sharibu’s release and that of the remaining Chibok girls.

“I want to reassure the distinguished Senator that very serious negotiations are going on and I believe far from now, she would also be released Insha Allah, the last Dapchi and the remaining Chibok girls,” he said.

Earlier, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha called on the Nigerian government to ensure the release of the Dapchi and Chibok schoolgirls.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he would not relent until the Dapchi and Chibok girls are returned.

Similarly, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has also said Miss Sheribu would soon be released.