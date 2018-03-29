Home > News > Local >

Leah Sharibu: Negotiations ongoing to release Dapchi girl

Miss Leah Sharibu was held back by Boko Haram terrorists for refusing to denounce her faith.

Miss Leah Sharibu was held back by Boko Haram terrorists for refusing to denounce her faith.

Catholic Church urges Buhari to secure Leah Sharibu’s release play

Leah Sharibu is been held against her will by Boko Haram members for refusing to be converted to a Muslim.

(Punch)
Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim says negotiations are ongoing for the release of hostage Christian Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu.

Miss Sharibu was held back by Boko Haram terrorists for refusing to denounce her faith.

Speaking at plenary on Thursday, March 29, 2018, Senator Ibrahim said the federal government was negotiating Miss Sharibu’s release and that of the remaining Chibok girls.

“I want to reassure the distinguished Senator that very serious negotiations are going on and I believe far from now, she would also be released Insha Allah, the last Dapchi and the remaining Chibok girls,” he said.

ALSO READ: Father of hostage Christian Dapchi girl wants her home for Easter

Earlier, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha called on the Nigerian government to ensure the release of the Dapchi and Chibok schoolgirls.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he would not relent until the Dapchi and Chibok girls are returned.

Similarly, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has also said Miss Sheribu would soon be released.

