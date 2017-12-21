news

The Ogun government has said that it has paid workers their December and 13th month salaries.

This was made known by Mr Wale Osinowo, the Ogu state Commissioner for Finance.

Osinowo said this while defending the ministry’s 2018 budget estimate before the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, in Abeokuta.

According to Punch, the commissioner said that the state government used the first tranche of the Paris Club Refund to pay workers.

He also said “On the Paris Club Refund, guidelines were set by the Federal government and the state government has been following it to the letter.

“When we got the second tranche, we used 75 per cent for settlement of salaries and deductions of workers while the remaining 25 per cent was used to execute projects.

“We are yet to receive the third tranche of the refund."

LG severance packages

Speaking on the severance packages of former LG political office holders, he said “The amount to be paid between 2007-2011 is N540 million while the amount between 2011-2015 stands at N560 million which makes it just over N1.1 billion to be paid as severance to the local government political office holders.

“Before the first quarter of 2018, we will ensure we settle the severance allowance."

Osinowo also revealed that the severance package of former political office holders at the state level have been paid.