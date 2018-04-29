Home > News > Local >

2019: Atiku Abubakar says Obasanjo does not have a say

2019 Election Obasanjo does not have a say - Atiku Abubakar

The former Vice-President said this during an interview with the BBC Hausa service on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said that ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo cannot stop his presidential ambition.

Atiku served as Vice-President under Obasanjo’s administration for two terms, before their relationship reportedly went sour.

Why OBJ, Atiku fell apart

Shedding more light on why he was at loggerheads with his boss, Atiku said his troubles started when he refused to support the tenure elongation plan of former President Obasanjo.

According to him, what OBJ wanted was to become the life President of Nigeria, and not just a third term in office.

He said “My offence was that I disagreed with him on the amendment of the constitution to remove tenure/term limits or what was popularly called the ‘third term agenda’.

“In fact, he sent the then Attorney-General and Prof. Jerry Gana to my office to bring the draft amendments to the constitution. After going through (them), I found out that tenure limits had been removed. In other words, he could be President for life.

ALSO READ: 30 exclusive pictures of Atiku's luxurious home sold at $2.95m

“I then asked them that ‘if I send you to the President, can you deliver this message?’ They said yes. I said ‘go and tell him I will not support it and (I) will fight it’.”

Atiku also alleged that Obasanjo tagged him as a corrupt person because of his refusal to play along.

Obasanjo is not God

Reacting to a statement which was reportedly made by Obasanjo, Atiku said that he did not lose sleep over his former boss’ statement.

OBJ had reportedly said that the former Vice-President can never be the President of Nigeria.

Speaking further, Atiku said “If it is God’s will for me to be president, nobody, not even Obasanjo, can challenge God.”

Atiku Abubakar recently vowed to probe President Buhari’s government if he becomes President in 2019.

