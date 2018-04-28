Home > News > Local >

Atiku Abubakar says he will probe Buhari if he wins in 2019

Atiku Abubakar Ex-VP vows to probe Buhari if he becomes President

Atiku said that the President is protecting come very corrupt people who should be prosecuted.

  • Published:
Atiku vows to probe Buhari if he becomes President play

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar

(Twitter/@atiku)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has vowed to probe President Buhari’s government if he becomes President in 2019.

Atiku, who criticised Buhari’s anti-corruption fight, said that the President is protecting come very corrupt people who should be prosecuted.

The former Vice-President also promised to probe the recent purchase of arms by the current administration.

He said this while speaking on a BBC Hausa interview program on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

According to The Cable, Atiku said “Eight years after, Nigerian government is still fighting Boko Haram that are not professionally trained.

“I want to be the president of Nigeria because I would be able to do things I could not do as vice president. I will investigate how the government was unable to defeat Boko Haram for years. I will also investigate the procurement of arms bought by this administration.”

“If Nigerians can recall, we initiated the Economic and Financial (Crimes) Commission (EFCC). I’m the person that sourced for the takeoff funds for the EFCC.

“In this administration, there are people who are untouchable, they are doing things that are not in order but they are being shielded by the government. If elected Nigeria’s president, my administration will not spare anybody. When I was in power, none of my relatives or friends was found wanting,” he added.

Buhari ignored Atiku’s advice.

The former Vice-President also revealed that he met with Buhari after the 2015 election and adviced him on how to run his government.

According to Atiku, the President ignored his advice.

ALSO READ: Atiku says he'll never refer to youths as lazy and here's why

“The APC started on a wrong footing after President Buhari assumed office.

“After 2015 general election, I met the president and told him the activities of the party had been crippled and there was a need for restructuring.

“Also, the way the government was being run; I made my suggestions but it seemed they were deemed not important to them. I said to him, if things continued like this, I will quit but Buhari ignored it,” he said.

Atiku Abubakar also criticised President Buhari over the lazy Nigerian youth comment which he made at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari Senators call for President's impeachment over $496m jet purchasebullet
2 Adeyemo Oyo Speaker dies of suspected heart attack at 47bullet
3 Melaye Senator cries out from hospital bed about police maltreatmentbullet

Related Articles

Lazy Nigerian Youths Fayose reacts to Buhari’s comment
Atiku Ex-VP says restructuring is a necessity for Nigeria
Atiku Ex-VP says BBN winner, Miracle, is proof Nigerian youths are hardworking
Buhari President leaves London for Abuja
Atiku Abubakar Ex-VP dismisses report that he married a second wife in Dubai
Atiku Ex-VP says Nigerian economy remains fragile due to oil dependence
Atiku Ex-VP attacks Buhari's business sense over lazy youths comment

Local

Bauchi government declares public holiday for Buhari's visit
Buhari President commends Adenuga for creating jobs for Nigerians, salutes him at 65
FG to reposition Federal Training Centres in 6 geo-political zones – Perm. Sec.
Ndubuisi Osuji FG to reposition Federal Training Centres in 6 geo-political zones – Perm. Sec.
Army arrest suspected mastermind of herdsmen killings
Buhari Historical books, service to humanity – President
My first term as Finance Minister was highly rewarding - Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala My first term as Finance Minister was highly rewarding - Ex-Minister