Home > News > Local >

NURTW :  Road network vital for economic development

NURTW Road network vital for economic development

According to him, good road network will boast the economic status of the people and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the country.

  • Published:
L-R: Chairman of NURTW, Lagos State Chapter, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Lagos, Mr. Imohimi Edgal; Acting Commissioner for Transportation, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information &amp; Strategy, Mr. Folarin Adeyemi during a press briefing on the suspension of the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Oshodi by the Lagos State Government at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday. play

L-R: Chairman of NURTW, Lagos State Chapter, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Lagos, Mr. Imohimi Edgal; Acting Commissioner for Transportation, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information & Strategy, Mr. Folarin Adeyemi during a press briefing on the suspension of the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Oshodi by the Lagos State Government at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday.

(PM News Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Plateau chapter has described road network as one of the needed impetus for economic development of society.

Mr Austin Roberts, a senior official of the union made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos.

According to him, good road network will boast the economic status of the people and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the country.

He said that good road network would enhance commercial activities to boost interstate business.

“No entrepreneur will take a risk to deliver goods worth millions to a state that the roads are in bad shape."

“There must be good roads to ease the stress and hitches drivers encounter during traveling,’’ he said.

Roberts urged the governments both federal and state to embark on projects that would satisfy motorists and complete ongoing projects in the country.

The official also called on the people to continue to support the state government and be law abiding for the development of the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kidnappings Police boss is very embarrassed right now, here's whybullet
2 Maina Full story of the 'pension thief' who served in Buhari's governmentbullet
3 Buhari President no longer interested in fighting corruption – Arewa...bullet

Related Articles

Ambode NURTW appeals to LASG over plans to relocate motor parks
Rotimi Akeredolu Residents of Ondo State commend gov and want more benefits of democracy
NURTW Lagos govt suspends transport unionism in Oshodi
Biafra ‘IPOB has no right to declare May 30 work-free day,’ Lawyer says
Special Report How Lagos State Governor Ambode plans to ban danfo buses
Abiola Ajimobi Governor urges new police to arrest miscreants terrorising Oyo
Ile Ife Crisis Sen. Omoworare appeals for peace
Ooni Of Ife Monarch advises all Nigerians in his kingdom to continue to live in peace

Local

 
NLC Pressure group calls for review of minimum wage
L-R: Chichi Nwoko, General Manager Kwese Free Sport Nigeria, Elizabeth Amkpa, General Manager Kwese Tv Nigeria and Joseph Hundah, President/Group CEO of Econet Media
Kwese TV Network assures Nigerian subscribers of home grown programmes
Abdullahi Adamu APC is making good what PDP made bad
Ex pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina
Maina EFCC seals 2 Kaduna properties linked to ex-pension chief