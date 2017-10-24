NURTW :  Road network vital for economic development

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Plateau chapter has described road network as one of the needed impetus for economic development of society.

Mr Austin Roberts, a senior official of the union made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos.

According to him, good road network will boast the economic status of the people and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the country.

He said that good road network would enhance commercial activities to boost interstate business.

“No entrepreneur will take a risk to deliver goods worth millions to a state that the roads are in bad shape."

“There must be good roads to ease the stress and hitches drivers encounter during traveling,’’ he said.

Roberts urged the governments both federal and state to embark on projects that would satisfy motorists and complete ongoing projects in the country.

The official also called on the people to continue to support the state government and be law abiding for the development of the country.