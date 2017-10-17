Home > News > Local >

NNPC stocks 2bn litres of petrol for year-end movements – Baru

One of Nigeria's refineries play

One of Nigeria's refineries managed by NNPC

Dr Maikanti Baru, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), says the corporation had stocked over two billion litres of petrol.

In a statement by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Baru said it would ensure a hitch-free end-of-year movement for motorists.

Also, he said other consumers would have no need to hoard highly inflammable products in Jerry cans, among others, which might pose safety challenge to them.

As we speak, NNPC has over two billion litres of petrol and we want to sustain this level from now on till the end of the year and beyond.

”This volume would give the country product sufficiency of about 60 days, well above the standard 30 days sufficiency threshold,Baru said.

Baru, who was also decorated as Honourary Special Marshal by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), described his investiture as an eloquent testament of the corporation’s long standing commitment to road safety and support for the FRSC.

