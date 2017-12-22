Home > News > Local >

NAFDAC Abuja office on fire

NAFDAC Drug and food agency's Abuja office on fire

According to the report, the fire officials broke windows in the bid to gain access to some parts of the building.

Officials of the Fire Service are currently battling to put off the inferno that has gutted the the head office of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

TheCable reports that the NAFDAC office in Abuja is currently on fire.

NAFDAC warehouse gutted by fire play

NAFDAC warehouse gutted by fire

(TheCable)

 

When TheCable visited the scene at about 8am on Friday, smoke was seen billowing from the ground floor.

ALSO READ: Fire guts NAFDAC warehouse in Oshodi

There is no statement yet on the cause of the inferno that has created a scene in the agency's headquarters.

NAFDAC warehouse guts fire in Lagos

A fire incident on Saturday, March 18,  has destroyed a warehouse in the office premises of the NAFDAC in Oshodi, Lagos State.

The fire started from the power house around 3.15pm, the General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Adesina Tiamiyu, said in a statement.

