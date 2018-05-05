Home > News > Local >

Lagos State Muslim pilgrims board to refund N30m to 2017 pilgrims

Lagos State Muslim pilgrims board to refund N30m to 2017 pilgrims

Mr Musbau Okoya, Executive Secretary of the board, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
  play (NAN PHOTO)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board says it will on May 9 commence the refund of N30 million to pilgrims from the state who performed the 2017 Hajj.

Mr Musbau Okoya, Executive Secretary of the board, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Okoya said that each of the pilgrims, numbering about 2,300 pilgrims, would get refund of N12,000 for services that were not provided by the Saudi authorities.

The refund will commence on Wednesday, May 9 at our office in Ikeja, and each of the entitled beneficiary will get a refund of N12,000.

“The refund is essentially for services that the pilgrims paid for but which the authorities in Saudi Arabia did not provide,” he said.

He, however, said that the 2017 pilgrims whom were indebted to the state one way or another were not entitled to the refund.

Okoya urged intending pilgrims for the 2018 Hajj to ensure that they registered for the National Identity Card, as it had been made a prerequisite for Hajj.

The national identity card is now a requirement for intending pilgrims. I urge them to register for the identity card early enough to enable them to go for the Hajj,” he said.

He assured that the State was committed to ensuring comfort for its pilgrims, and urged the faithful to always avoid acts that would affect the spiritual essence of the pilgrimage.

He also urged them to take advantage of the Hajj lectures which had commenced in selected locations in the state to build their faith and to be more knowledgeable about the true essence of the Hajj.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Police release pictures of 4 wanted suspectsbullet
2 Okonjo-Iweala 'How Goodluck Jonathan's aide locked me out of Aso Rock'bullet
3 Buhari President back in Nigeria after unscheduled 2-day stopover in...bullet

Related Articles

Ridiculous Muslim faithfuls struggle to touch 'image' of Sheik Inyass on lamp post [Watch]
Yusuf Adebay NAHCON sensitises intending pilgrims on early preparation for 2018 Hajj
Musbau Okoya Lagos Muslim Pilgrims Board sets March 31 deadline for Hajj payments
Dhul-Hijjah Everything you need to know about this special month
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, July 21, 2017]
Holy Criminal Female Pilgrim excretes 32 wraps of Cocaine at Lagos airport
Good For You Female pilgrim who was caught with cocaine gets 10 years
Hajj Stampede No Lagos pilgrim involved – Official
Pulse Blogger "Essentialities of peace to nation building" [Writer's contest 2]
Hajj 2015 Gov. Ambode assures Muslim pilgrims of better welfare

Local

Adoke admits on tape he knew Malabu oil deal was "scam"
Malabu Oil Deal Ex-AGF Adoke reportedly admits on tape he knew deal was "presidential scam"
Boko Haram FG donates empowerment materials to Bama IDPs
Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar
Sadiq Abubakar NAF trains 288 personnel on aircraft, armament maintenance in 3 years
Nigeria passes the much-delayed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) after 17 years in National Assembly
Petroleum Industry Governance Bill Don urges Buhari to sign PIGB