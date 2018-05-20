Leah Sharibu's father says FG has abandoned his family

news

Nathaniel Sharibu, the father of Leah Sharibu, the school girl who Boko Haram refused to release because she did not convert to Islam has cried out for help.

According to Vanguard, Mr. Sharibu said that the Federal Government has not contacted his family since their daughter was abducted.

On February 19, 2018, Boko Haram abducted over 100 girls from the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State.

Leah turned 15 years-old while in Boko Haram’s custody.

The Federal Government has however said that the school girl will not be abandoned.

No telephone call

According to Leah’s father, nobody has called him, adding that the government has not even sent a delegation to meet with his family.

He said “No delegation has visited the family since the February 19 episode. Not even a telephone call from anybody. Nobody has called me.”

Mr. Sharibu also said that his family spent the day of his daughter’s birthday to organise prayers for her release.

“Right now, I am in Yola on official duty and the church I attend here held prayer sessions for my daughter just as our church in Dapchi did same.

“It is very sad, I must tell you. I had proposed to arrange a befitting birthday party for her and her colleagues in the neighbourhood but now we don’t even know her whereabouts. It’s so sad.

“Even those whose children were returned are very sad about my daughter’s absence. Though we are not of the same religion with them, they are just not happy and they are helping us in prayers too. They are doing their possible best through prayers to lift our burden."

Government is slow

Also, the family pastor of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Dapchi, Reverend Daniel Auta said that the Federal Government is slow in its response.

He said “I feel very uncomfortable and unhappy about the continued stay of Leah Sharibu in Boko Haram custody. Government is very slow to bring her back to us here in Dapchi."

Auta also expressed worry over Leah’s wellbeing since she has stayed a long time with her captors.

Speaking on the health of the school girl’s mother, the pastor said “So many times, we visit her and encourage her because I was one of those who rushed her to hospital when she went into coma and she recovered after two days in the hospital.

“She’s alone in the rented apartment where she had stayed for over 24 years even before she started having children. My appeal goes to the Federal Government to do everything within its powers to secure the freedom of this innocent schoolgirl and the future hope of the girl- child.

“I am urging the Federal Government to ensure the release of Leah to return to her parents soon”.

“The way the Federal Government is handling the issue, after President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged not to sleep until the girl and the remaining Chibok girls are released, is not the best way because this girl has spent such a long time in the camp of these terrorists.

“We are all the more concerned because we don’t know her present situation….we don’t know whether or not she is well. But we are praying without ceasing so that God will restore Leah to her parents’ house soonest.

“We are proud of her and prayed for her safe freedom on her 15th birthday on Monday. We thanked God for her protection right from May 14, 2003 when she was born and up till now that is 15.

“We focused our prayers on her release and God to increase her in faith and strength,” he added.