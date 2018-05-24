JOHESU: Lagos Assembly appeals to workers to return to work

news

The Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA) has appealed to the members of the Joint Health Staff Union (JOHESU) currently on strike in the state to end it and return to work.

Hon. Segun Olulade, the Chairman of the House Committee on Health Services made the plea at a meeting with the members of Lagos State Chapter of JOHESU on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that several government officials, chief medical directors (CMDs), union leaders and stakeholders in the state’s health sector attended the meeting.

The lawmaker said, “You have every reason to make requests, but put yourselves in the shoes of the helpless patients.

“Please, we are appealing to you to call off this strike.

“Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode has told you that he identifies with your cause and will address your agitations fully.

“The governor and the government of Lagos state are working on your behalf to make sure every issue is addressed.

“What is important now is the lives of Lagos residents.

“People need your services; it is not fair to withdraw such important life-saving services from them as the people are dying.

“I am passionate about this issue because I lost my mother to this kind of circumstances in the past,” he said.

He, however, commended JOHESU for the good conduct and cooperation in addressing the issue, and persuaded them to call off the strike within the next 24 hours.

Olulade addressing newsmen after the meeting assured residents of the state that they would see a positive change following the meeting.

Mr Olatunji Tajudeen, the state chairman of JOHESU said that the strike was about the welfare of his members.

He admitted that just as many patients had been suffering due to the strike, a member of the union had also lost his sister and a baby to the strike.

“We need more assurances from the state government because we had been beaten to it before, but we will relax it (strike).

“We love our governor very well because he has been doing well to the residents of the state.

“We will report the outcome of this meeting to our union members before they begin to accuse us that we had been bribed.’’

He also cautioned medical directors to desist from victimising their members.

NAN reports that JOHESU commenced a nationwide indefinite strike on April 18 to protest alleged Federal Government failure to meet their demands.

They include the adjustment in the Consolidated Health Salary Scheme (CONHESS).

Health sector employees in the state and local government councils joined their other JOHESU members in strike on May 11.