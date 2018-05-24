Home > News > Local >

JOHESU: Lagos Assembly appeals to workers to return to work

JOHESU Lagos Assembly appeals to workers to return to work

Hon. Segun Olulade, the Chairman of the House Committee on Health Services made the plea at a meeting with the members of  Lagos State Chapter of JOHESU  on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
JOHESU threatens to begin nationwide strike Tuesday play

Protesting resident doctors (Illustration).

(The Medic Place)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA) has appealed to the members of the Joint Health Staff Union (JOHESU) currently on strike in the state to end it and return to work.

Hon. Segun Olulade, the Chairman of the House Committee on Health Services made the plea at a meeting with the members of  Lagos State Chapter of JOHESU  on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that several government officials, chief medical directors (CMDs), union leaders and stakeholders in the state’s health sector attended the meeting.

The lawmaker said, “You have every reason to make requests, but put yourselves in the shoes of the helpless patients.

“Please, we are appealing to you to call off this strike.

“Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode has told you that he identifies with your cause and will address your agitations fully.

“The governor and the government of Lagos state are working on your behalf to make sure every issue is addressed.

“What is important now is  the lives of  Lagos residents.

“People need your services; it is not fair to withdraw such important life-saving services from them as the people are dying.

“I am passionate about this issue because I lost my mother  to this kind of circumstances in the past,” he said.

He,  however, commended JOHESU for the  good conduct and cooperation in addressing the issue, and persuaded them to call off the strike within the next  24 hours.

Olulade addressing newsmen after the meeting assured residents of the state that they would see a positive  change following the meeting.

Mr  Olatunji Tajudeen, the state chairman of JOHESU said that the strike was about the welfare of his members.

He admitted that just as many patients had been suffering due to the strike,  a member of the union had also lost his sister and a baby to the strike.

“We need more assurances from the state government because we had been beaten to it before, but we will relax it (strike).

“We love our governor very well because he has been doing well to the residents of the state.

“We will report the outcome of this meeting  to our union members  before they begin to accuse us that we had been bribed.’’

He also cautioned medical directors to desist from victimising their members.

NAN reports that JOHESU  commenced a nationwide indefinite strike on April 18 to protest alleged Federal Government failure to meet their demands.

They include the adjustment in the Consolidated Health Salary Scheme (CONHESS).

Health sector employees in the state and local government councils joined their other JOHESU members in  strike on May 11.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ibrahim Magu EFCC boss has just dropped another blunderbullet
2 Power Supply NNPC, NAOC move to add 500MW to national gridbullet
3 Monica Osagie Student in OAU sex for mark scandal narrates how it...bullet

Related Articles

JOHESU Court order: Health workers yet to suspend strike
JOHESU Court orders health workers to end strike, resume work within 24 hours
JOHESU Strike LASUTH is providing services, says NARD president
JOHESU Strike NMA decries attacks on doctors, patients in Enugu
JOHESU Commission appeals to state health workers in Sokoto not to join strike
JOHESU Kano health workers join strike
Ebola Congo: FG orders immediate surveillance at airports, borders
JOHESU Health workers union threatens to begin nationwide strike Tuesday
Nationwide Strike Health workers to begin on April 7

Local

Innoson boss, Chukwuma reacts to reports that he has been declared wanted
Innocent Chukwuma Innoson boss reacts to reports that he has been declared wanted
Zamfara Killing: Police confirms arrest of 3 suspects
In Ebonyi Police arrest, Lebanese, 16 others over alleged illegal mining deal
PDP Leaders decry Metuh’s deteriorating health
Olisa Metuh PDP Leaders decry ex-publicity secretary’s deteriorating health
From left: Senate President Bukola Saraki (M), welcoming President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly for the presentation of 2018 Appropriation Bill to the joint Session of the national Assembly in Abuja on Monday (7/11/17). With them is the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.
Buhari President breaks fast with NASS leadership at Aso Rock