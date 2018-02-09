Home > News > Local >

Interpol says EFCC should be a model for Africa

The interpol boss, Jurgen Stock, said the organisation will continue to support the EFCC in its efforts to rid Nigeria of corruption.

Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu welcomes Interpol Secretary-General of Interpol, Jurgen Stock to Abuja on Friday, February 9, 2018

The Secretary-General of Interpol, Jurgen Stock, has rated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) high in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

He recommended the EFCC as a model for the African continent in the anti-corruption war.

Stock stated this on Friday, February 9, 2018, when he led a delegation of the Interpol to the EFCC Headquarters in Abuja.

The interpol boss assured the Acting EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu, who received him, that the organisation will continue to support the anti-graft agency  in its quest to rid Nigeria of corruption.

Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu welcomes Interpol Secretary-General of Interpol, Jurgen Stock to Abuja on Friday, February 9, 2018

 

Stock also applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his resolve and efforts in fighting corruption in the country.

"I am delighted to be here and it's mainly an opportunity to thank the Government and the EFCC for its cooperation," Stock said in a statement signed by the Commission's spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren.

He emphasised the need to understand the global directions of organised crimes, noting that "the world is taking advantage of globalisation to commit crime and it’s a threat to all nations".

"Interpol is committed to supporting the EFCC, and indeed, other agencies to build global security architecture and ensure that adequate information is made available amongst other infrastructure to support the Commission.

"We understand your needs and we will see where we can come in and unite forces to fight against the Global phenomenon of crime," he added.

Commenting on the visit, Magu expressed gratitude to Stock and the Interpol team for making out time for the courtesy call.

Magu on information sharing culture

"The EFCC has always had a good rapport with the Interpol and has always enjoyed collaboration with the organisation, especially in the area of information sharing", the EFCC boss said.

Magu also advocated for a borderless platform to further support efficiency in information sharing culture with the global organisation.

Other members on the Interpol entourage include the Head of Interpol Nigeria, Olusola Subair; Head of Interpol – Regional Bureau for West Africa, Kedji Abbe; and Deputy Head of Interpol Nigeria, Bankola Lanre, among others.

