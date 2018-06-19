Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

How to find and buy from legit auctions

Nigerian Custom How to find and buy from legit auctions

Here Are 8 Important Things To Note about Bidding on the Nigeria Customs e-Auction website.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to find and buy from legit auctions play

How to find and buy from legit auctions

(The Guardian Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There's no denying the fact that fake custom agents have taken over the internet, preying over victims every now and then.

As a matter of fact, observation has shown that these criminals do not only have a countrywide network, they've also spread their tentacles deep into the telecom subscriber database and have even found their way in evading checks maintained by the country’s banking system.

Owing to this, and few other reasons, the Nigeria Customs auction website has been launched: It is believed that it will help introduce a more transparent way to sell custom seized cars and other items, as well as eliminating the menace of fake custom agents.

The Customs Auctions website, https://app.trade.gov.ng/eauction is live on the web.

1. You must have a valid TIN number from the FIRS to fully participate in the auction process.

2. An e-wallet will be created automatically for the user when you register.

3. The user is to select any customs designated bank of his/her choice listed on the website and make payments into his/her wallet.

4. The administrative fee of N1,000 per bid will be deducted from the e-wallet.

5. A user is allowed a maximum of TWO bids per bidding window.

6. Monies deposited into the e-wallet cannot be withdrawn afterward. And if a bid is won, the money in the e-wallet cannot be used for payment. So deposit what may be enough per time for bids to be placed.

7. If your bid is won, you have a maximum of 5 working days to pay up at any designated bank and a maximum of 2 weeks to move the item from the auction site. If you fail to do so, the item will be given to the next highest bidder in that bidding window.

8. Take your time to peruse the items thoroughly before placing a bid.

How To Buy Impounded Cars From Nigeria Custom.

Image result for nigeria customs auction

Get a valid TIN Tax Identification Number from the Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS.

Visit the e-auction trade portal via this link below, https//app.trade.gov.ng/eauction.

Register for an account on the website and an e-wallet will be automatically created for you.

Select any of the banks listed on the website and fund your e-wallet. The funds on your e-wallet will be used for bidding, as an administrative fee of N1,000 is required per bid which will be deducted from the e-wallet.

Take your time to go through the items available for bidding before placing a bid.

If your bid is won, pay for the item and other sundry fees within 5 days at any designated bank.

Collect your goods from the customs area command location where the won item is located.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Duke Oreva

Duke Oreva I am an adherent of Freedom, a faithful of Beauty and a believer of Oneness. Off these three, nothing else is fixed about me.

Top 3

1 Fulani Herdsmen 4 ways army said governors are sponsoring killersbullet
2 Boko Haram Shekau leads terrorists in prayer to celebrate Eidbullet
3 Herders/Farmers Crisis FG says open grazing is no longer an option...bullet

Related Articles

Fire Disaster President Buhari condoles govt., people of Bauchi state
Buhari President to sign 2018 Budget on Wednesday
Boko Haram Update: Death toll in Borno bombings increase to 43
Boko Haram Shekau leads terrorists in prayer to celebrate Eid
Ogbeh Minister says neighbouring country wants to damage Nigeria's economy with rice smuggling
Buhari How Twitter blamed president for Super Eagles loss
Abdulrahman Jimeta Adamawa Governor's Chief of Staff dies on Hajj trip
Fulani Herdsmen 4 ways army said governors are sponsoring killers
Italy Ambassador says at least 1500 Nigerians are in Italian prisons

Local

Police nab suspected gun runner
In Bayelsa Police nab suspected gun runner
Lagos CP redeploys Anti-Cultism Squad
Imohimi Edgal Lagos CP redeploys Anti-Cultism Squad
Boko Haram’s spiritual chieftain Abubakar Shekau.
In Borno Police, Army fight off attack by Boko Haram terrorists
U.S. mourns victims of Damboa attacks in Borno
Boko Haram U.S. mourns victims of Damboa attacks in Borno