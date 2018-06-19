How to find and buy from legit auctions

news

There's no denying the fact that fake custom agents have taken over the internet, preying over victims every now and then.

As a matter of fact, observation has shown that these criminals do not only have a countrywide network, they've also spread their tentacles deep into the telecom subscriber database and have even found their way in evading checks maintained by the country’s banking system.

Owing to this, and few other reasons, the Nigeria Customs auction website has been launched: It is believed that it will help introduce a more transparent way to sell custom seized cars and other items, as well as eliminating the menace of fake custom agents.

The Customs Auctions website, https://app.trade.gov.ng/eauction is live on the web.

1. You must have a valid TIN number from the FIRS to fully participate in the auction process.

2. An e-wallet will be created automatically for the user when you register.

3. The user is to select any customs designated bank of his/her choice listed on the website and make payments into his/her wallet.

4. The administrative fee of N1,000 per bid will be deducted from the e-wallet.

5. A user is allowed a maximum of TWO bids per bidding window.

6. Monies deposited into the e-wallet cannot be withdrawn afterward. And if a bid is won, the money in the e-wallet cannot be used for payment. So deposit what may be enough per time for bids to be placed.

7. If your bid is won, you have a maximum of 5 working days to pay up at any designated bank and a maximum of 2 weeks to move the item from the auction site. If you fail to do so, the item will be given to the next highest bidder in that bidding window.

8. Take your time to peruse the items thoroughly before placing a bid.

How To Buy Impounded Cars From Nigeria Custom.

Get a valid TIN Tax Identification Number from the Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS.

Visit the e-auction trade portal via this link below, https//app.trade.gov.ng/eauction.

Register for an account on the website and an e-wallet will be automatically created for you.

Select any of the banks listed on the website and fund your e-wallet. The funds on your e-wallet will be used for bidding, as an administrative fee of N1,000 is required per bid which will be deducted from the e-wallet.

Take your time to go through the items available for bidding before placing a bid.

If your bid is won, pay for the item and other sundry fees within 5 days at any designated bank.

Collect your goods from the customs area command location where the won item is located.