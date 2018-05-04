Gombe Governor, Dankwambo asked singer, Davido for help

Home > News > Local >

Governor Dankwambo reached out to the singer via Twitter.

Permanent Voter's Cards (PVC)

(Premium Times)
The Governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Dankwambo has asked singer, Davido to help him speak to youths to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC).

The Governor made this known via a post on Twitter.

He said “Hello @iam_Davido. My name is Ibrahim Dankwambo, Governor of Gombe state. I’m a huge fan of your amazing work and talent. I’d be glad if you can use your massive influence to work together with me in convincing our young people to go get their #PVC. Do I have your assurance?”

 

No PVC, No sex

Presidential aspirant, Fela Durotoye, recently called on married women not to have sex with their husbands if they do not get their PVC.

The motivational speaker said this while speaking at an event -The Platform, organised by Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

According to him, "We need to get our PVCs. PVC is not a nice thing to have, it's a need thing to have if you want a future that you can choose. In fact, for me PVC is not just permanent voter's card, it's the power to vote your choice.

ALSO READ: Lagos to use town criers in sensitising constituents on PVC

"I have started a little movement where I'm asking every young lady to insist on asking any toaster for their PVC first. No PVC, no toasting.

"More than that, I'm working to collaborate with a few key people to ensure that every married woman whose husband does not have a PVC by July 1st, they'll lock up. No PVC, no jangilova.”

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will burn all unclaimed Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) across the country before the 2019 general elections to prevent electoral manipulations.

This was made known to newsmen by the Resident Electoral Officer (REC) in Ondo State, Dr Rufus Akeju.

Akeju also called on Nigerians to go to INEC offices to claim their PVCs before the elections in 2019.

