EFCC releases Babachir Lawal on bail

Former Secretary to Federal Government, Babachir Lawal, has been released on bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for corruption.

The Punch reports that EFCC sources confirmed the former SFG has been allowed to go home on administrative bail.

The detention

According to the report, Babachir Lawal was invited for interrogation on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 by the EFCC, over alleged N223million contract scams awarded at some IDP camps in Yobe State.

The acting Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Samin Amaddin, said Lawal was cooperating with investigators and had made useful statements.

The former SFG arrived at the Abuja office of the EFCC at 11:00 am on Wednesday, after which he was detained.

Lawal’s travails began on December 14, 2016, when the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on humanitarian crisis in the North East’ indicted him of fraud.