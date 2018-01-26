Home > News > Local >

EFCC releases Babachir Lawal on bail

Babachir Lawal EFCC releses ex-SFG on bail

The EFCC sources confirmed the former SFG  has been allowed to go home on administrative bail.

  • Published:
EFCC releases Babachir Lawal on bail play Babachir Lawal was one of the most powerful men in the Buhari presidency (Presidency)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Secretary to Federal Government, Babachir Lawal, has been released on bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for corruption.

The Punch reports that EFCC sources confirmed the former SFG  has been allowed to go home on administrative bail.

The detention

According to the report, Babachir Lawal was invited for interrogation on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 by the EFCC, over alleged N223million contract scams awarded at some IDP camps in Yobe State.

play

The acting Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Samin Amaddin, said Lawal was cooperating with investigators and had made useful statements.

The former SFG arrived at the Abuja office of the EFCC at 11:00 am on Wednesday, after which he was detained.

ALSO READ: FG suspends SFG and NIA bosses

Lawal’s travails began on December 14, 2016, when the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on humanitarian crisis in the North East’ indicted him of fraud.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Obasanjo's Letter FG lists Buhari's achievement following ex-president's...bullet
2 In Benue Herdsmen strike again, kill policeman, farmer in latest attackbullet
3 Evans Kidnap suspect sues Police for seizing 25 trucksbullet

Related Articles

Buhari President signs lawmakers' immunity, 7 other bills into law
In Benue Herdsmen strike again, kill policeman, farmer in latest attack
Babachir Lawal EFCC denies link between Obasanjo's letter and ex-SGF arrest
Mike Adenuga Lawmakers put an eye on against Globacom boss
Nestoil Nnamdi Azikwe Airport shutdown as oil company's private jet skid off runway
Hate Speech Security agencies to monitor and tackle spread on social media
Shittu SGF stops minister from sharing Buhari's re-election campaign caps at FEC meeting

Local

We will spend oil boom proceeds on infrastructure - Buhari
Buhari We will spend oil boom proceeds on infrastructure - President
EFCC denies link between Obasanjo's letter and Babachir arrest
Babachir Lawal EFCC denies link between Obasanjo's letter and ex-SGF arrest
Buhari signs lawmakers' immunity, 7 other bills into law
Buhari President signs lawmakers' immunity, 7 other bills into law
Buhari leaves for AU summit in Ethiopia
Buhari President leaves for AU summit in Ethiopia