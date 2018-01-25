A timeline of how Babachir Lawal went from palace to prison

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at about 11am; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal, showed up at the Abuja office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was detained overnight and is still in EFCC custody at the time of writing.

It is a spectacular fall from grace for a man who was often counted as one of the members of the cabal operating with impunity, within the Muhammadu Buhari presidency.

Here’s a timeline of how Lawal went from the presidential palace to EFCC custody in the space of two years.

December 14, 2016: A senate ad-hoc committee on mounting humanitarian crisis in the North-East, headed by Senator Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) calls for sack of Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir David Lawal.

Lawal is accused of awarding contract to clear invasive grass species in Yobe State, to a company in which he retains considerable interest.

The contract was worth over N200M.

Lawal’s company which benefited from the contract was named as Rholavision Engineering.

Lawal is accused of contravening section 43(iii) and (iv) of the Public Procurement Act 2007, by his actions.

April 19, 2017: President Buhari suspends Lawal following public outcry and pressure from the senate.

Suspended Lawal famously asks; “who is the presidency?” after journalists inform him the presidency has announced his suspension.

A panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is set up to investigate Lawal.

The panel is given 14 days to submit its report.

May 2, 2017: Senate committee submits report indicting suspended Lawal of fraud, contract scandal, abuse of public procurement act, mismanagement of public funds and conflict of interest.

August 23, 2017: Osinbajo panel submits report on Lawal to President Buhari.

October 30, 2017: Buhari sacks Babachir Lawal.

January 24, 2018: Lawal is invited by EFCC and detained.