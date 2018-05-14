Home > News > Local >

Don't take laws into their hands - Gov. Ortom urges residents

The Benue state Governor said this while installing 10 first class chiefs.

Governor Samuel Ortom has urged residents of Benue state not to take laws into their hands.

He made the statement following the incessant killings in the state allegedly by Fulani herdsmen.

According to Daily Post, Ortom said that the security agencies should be allowed to do their jobs.

The Governor said this while installing 10 first class chiefs.

Expect more bloodshed

The National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Herders Association (MACBAN), Husaini Yusuf Bosso recently said that there will be more bloodshed in Benue state if the anti-grazing law is not scrapped.

The Benue state government enacted the law to curb the constant clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

Governor Ortom has however said that there is no going back on the anti-grazing law.

No more enemies

Ortom also called on the Benue people not to attack innocent people adding that ‘Benue will not see these enemies again’.

He said “We are not fighting any tribe but fighting for justice and fairness. We should not take laws into our hands in the course of fighting for justice.

“We have indigenes of Benue all over Nigeria. Don’t make them become subjects of intimidation. Let us not do anything that will aggravate our problem.”

ALSO READ: No going back on anti-grazing law in Benue - Ortom

“We have done well and people are talking about our ranching law as the right way to go. Don’t ever attempt taking any innocent lives anywhere. If you are caught, you will be punished.

“You don’t need to go after anyone. Allow the security men who are trained to do so do their job. Don’t go after innocent lives who know nothing about what is going on in Benue. It’s a matter of time, Benue will not see these enemies again,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim reportedly said that the implementation of the anti-grazing law in Benue State is the cause of the recent massacre in the state by Fulani herdsmen.

Idris made the statement on Friday, February 2, 2018, when he appeared before the senate committee on police.

