Police IG says Benue should suspend anti-grazing law

The Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim has reportedly said that the implementation of the anti-grazing law in Benue State caused the recent massacre of its people by Fulani herdsmen .

He said the law should be suspended until the Federal Government establishes ranches.

The IGP was said to have made the statement on Friday, February 2, 2018, when he appeared before the senate committee on police.

Over 100 people have been killed in Benue following the enforcement of the anti-grazing law.

The law, which has also been implemented in Ekiti state, was meant to be a solution to the frequent clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

But it has not achieved that purpose, it rather escalated the crisis.

According to The Cable, a source at the meeting which Idris had with the lawmakers, said the police IG maintained that the clashes between farmers and herdsmen escalated because of the anti-grazing law.

"He (IGP) said the anti-grazing law is the issue and that it should be stopped temporarily but brought back after the ranches have been put in place by the federal government," the source said.

"He blamed the escalation of the clashes on the implementation of the anti-grazing law."

The IGP was also quoted as saying that about 100 people have been arrested in connection with Benue killings.

He reportedly said the suspects have been charged to court.

The IGP also expressed worry over the presence of armed militias across the state, adding that the police would need resources for effective performance.

Idris was summoned to brief the senate on the level of his compliance to its directive to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of Benue killings in two-weeks.