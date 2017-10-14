Home > News > Local >

Dogara :  Speaker says weak, underfunded security agencies cannot protect Nigeria

Dogara Speaker says weak, underfunded security agencies cannot protect Nigeria

The Speaker said this at the retreat of security related committees of the National Assembly and Security Agencies which held Saturday in Lagos.

  • Published:
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara play

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara

(Paradigm)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has said that weak and underfunded security agencies cannot live up to the task of protecting the country in the face of many security challenges.

Hon Dogara therefore called for improved welfare for security agencies.

The Speaker said this at the retreat of security related committees of the National Assembly and Security Agencies which held Saturday in Lagos.

The Speaker, who stated that the legislative agenda of the Eighth House prioritizes national security, further revealed that oversight tours of security agencies have shown that funding of the sector is inadequate. He also raised concerns about the low ratio of military to civilian personnel, with Nigeria currently ranking at 152 out of 190 countries.

“The bodies directly responsible for the implementation of the programmes and activities relevant to our protection are the security agencies. The health of the security agencies is therefore very important, for no one can give what he does not have. Weak, underfunded, poorly manned, and ill trained security men cannot defend any nation or people.

“Our committees have been embarking on oversight tours of the security agencies. Some of the reports that we have received show that the investment we are making in the Military, Para Military and other Security agencies are clearly inadequate. Secondly, a check on the ratio of Security personnel to the civilian population clearly shows that we are well behind the recommendations of the United Nations. As a matter of fact, Nigeria sits uncomfortably on number 152 of the 190 states included in the index table," he said.

The Speaker drew attention to challenges such as terrorism and the presence of military personnel in most states of the federation, which are further compounding the problem of an existing deficit in critical security infrastructure. 

“Despite our deficit in critical security infrastructure, the challenges facing the country are increasing; more fronts of challenges are opening. The current world terrorism index, unfortunately for us, also says that two of the four deadliest terrorist organizations in the world are operating in Nigeria. These challenges have resulted in the Military having boots on the ground in at least 32 of the 36 states of the federation. The indications, unfortunately, are that these challenges may not easily or quickly abate.”

Speaking further, he highlighted steps being taken by the House, under his leadership, to propose legislative solutions to the many challenges faced by security agencies.

He urged all security personnel to adhere strictly to international best practices and called for adequate training with emphasis on respecting human rights.

“At the National Assembly, we are looking at several options. First, several private member bills on improving the welfare of the personnel of the Security Agencies have passed second reading. In the last two appropriation seasons, we worked and improved on the allocations proposed for the military agencies. Even then, we knew that what was available could not do much. In the face of other competing demands, there was not much that could be done.

“The governance, operations and activities of our security agencies concern and affect other nations and people outside our shores. It is therefore important that our security agencies adhere strictly to international best practice. The logic of a globalized and networked world is that nothing done is hidden or can be hidden forever.

"The age of drones and micro devices mean that, at any point, our actions and communications are being recorded.  The room for individuals to seek redress extend beyond the borders of nations. The commanding heights of our military, paramilitary and security forces must work to adhere to best standards through personal examples.”

ALSO READ: Dogara says National Assembly will support restructuring

“The mandate of the security agencies is to protect the lives of people. Human rights are all about the lives and dignity of people. The establishment laws of the security agencies in the USA and most of Europe have been amended to mainstream Human Rights. It is therefore, important, going forward, that irrespective of the challenges, the security agencies need to add issues of human rights to the curriculum of their training schools," he added.

Dogara also urged all security agencies to imbibe the spirit of brotherhood and cooperation.

“I am delighted to see the Police, Air Force, Civil Defense and State Security Services top brass sitting and reasoning on the same table. This form of cooperation and understanding needs to be urgently taught and enforced at the tactical and operational levels. The sad stories of security agent using their guns on one another should no longer be tolerated.”

Image
  • From left: Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs Cecelia Ezeilo; Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu during PDP Zonal Senatorial Meeting For Enugu West at Awgu LGA of Enugu State on Sunday. 02561/15/5/17/Michael Agada/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (M) addressing party faithful during PDP Zonal Senatorial Meeting For Enugu West at Awgu LGA of Enugu State on Sunday. 02562/15/5/17/Michael Agada/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • Some members of other political parties who defected to the PDP during the party’s Zonal Senatorial Meeting For Enugu West at Awgu LGA of Enugu State on Sunday. 02563/15/5/17/Michael Agada/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Abayomi Olonishakin; Wife of the Acting President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, and General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, during a Day Out With God in Abuja. 02564/15/5/17/Sumaila Ejiga /TA/ICE/NAN 
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, and General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, during a Day Out With God in Abuja. 02565/15/5/17/Sumaila Ejiga /TA/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: APC Chieftain, Pa Elias Folorunsho; a beneficiary, Damilola Odunlalu; wife of the Donor; Mrs Olufunmilayo Odeneye; Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly; Mr Suraj Adekunbi; Member, representing Ijebu Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North East Federal Constituency, Rep. Olusegun Odeleye and Ogun state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Muyiwa Oladipo, at the presentation of working tools to beneficiaries of an Empowerment and Skill Acquisition Programme by Member, House of representatives, by Odeneye in Ijebu Ode on Sunday. 02566/15/5/17/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/NAN 
  • Sowing machines, Hairdryers and other tools distributed to beneficiaries of the Empowerment and Skill Acquisition Programme organized by Member, representing Ijebu Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North East Federal constituency Rep. Olusegun Odeleye in Ijebu Ode on Sunday. 02567/15/5/17/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/NAN 
  • Candidates queuing to gain access intone of the designated halls for the on-going 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examinations (UTME) Computer Based Test at Educational Advancement Centre, Bodija, Ibadan on Monday (15/5/17). 02568/15/5/17/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Representative of Lagos state Governor, Mrs Morenikeji Sobajo; Oyo State Chairman of the committee, Alhaji. Olalekan Alli, Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde and family member, Femi Adebayo at a briefing on the burial of the former military Governor of old Western region, retired Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo) by the committee on his burial in Ibadan on Monday (15/5/17). 02569/15/5/17/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/NAN 
  • Sen. Samuel Anyawu (R) Lifting the Imo FA Cup won by his Club Samdaddy FC, at the official reception of the victorious Players in his home Town Ikeduru L.G.A of Imo State on Monday (15/5/17). With him is the Special Assistant to Senate President on Inter Party Affairs, Mr Victor Asams. 02570/15/5/17/ Ikechukwu Iweajunwa/JAU/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mr Adeyemi Abidemi; Commissioner for Environment, Lagos State, Dr Babatunde Adejare and Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Mr Babatunde Hunpe at 2 Day Stakeholders Summit in Lagos (15/5/17) 02548/15/5/2017/Babatunde Atolagbe/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Trade, Investment and Industry, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah and Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo during Economic Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17) . 02549/15/5/2017/Sumaila Ejiga/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo with Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen Udoma Udo Udoma during Economic Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17) . 02550/15/5/2017/Sumaila Ejiga/TA/ICE/NAN   
  • Minister of Trade, Investment and Industry, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah; Minister of Finance , Mrs Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen Udoma Udo Udoma and Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo during Economic Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17) . 02551/15/5/2017/Sumaila Ejiga/TA/ICE/NAN   
  • From left: Nigeria’s ‎TVC News anchor on “Green Angle Environmental”, Ugochi Oluigbo; founder of Ruff 'n' Tumble, a children's clothing line in Nigeria, Adenike Ogunlesi; the author of a book titled: “Uplevel”, Tale Alimi; and a Nigerian fashion designer, Ejiro Amos-Tafiri, during presentation of Tale Alimi’s book, “Uplevel”, in Lagos. 02552/15/5/2017/Babatunde Atlolagbe/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Azeez Adeduntan; Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State; His Deputy, Chief Moses Adeyemo, Representative of National Women Association of Georgia, Prof, Femi Ajayi and Secretary to Oyo State Government, Alhaji Olalekan Alli, at the inauguration of Free Health Mission and Unveiling of medical equipments as part of activities marking 6th year anniversary of Gov Ajimobi in Ibadan on Monday (15/5/17). 02553/15/5/2017/ Adeogodiran Timothy/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State; Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Chief Moses Adeyemo, Oyo State commissioner for Health, Dr Azeez Adeduntan; Representative of National Women Association of Georgia, Prof. Femi Ajayi; Secretary to Oyo State Government, Alhaji Olalekan Alli and Permanent.Secretary, Oyo State Health Management Board, Dr Biliyaminu Adigun at inauguration of Free Health Mission and unveiling of medical equipments as part of activities marking 6th year anniversary of Gov Ajimobi in Ibadan on Monday (15/5/17) 02554/15/5/17/Timothy Adeogodiran/ICE/NAN 
  • Candidates for JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Computer Based Text queuing to gain entrance into the designated halls for the examination at a centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Monday (15/5/17). 02555/15/5/2017/Anthony Okpu/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • Cleared Candidates for JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Computer Based Text writing their examination at a centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Monday (15/5/17). 02556/15/5/2017/Anthony Okpu/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • An accident scene on Kubwa Road in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17). 02557/15/5/2017/Ernest Okorie/ICE/NAN 
  • Dilapidated State of Community High School, Mowe, in Ogun, on Monday (15/5/17) 02557/15/5/2017/Wasiu Zubair/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Representative of MedShare International, Mr Ephraim Inameti; Chief Staff Officer, Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Chris Udofia; Another Representative of MedShare International, Mr Eben Amstrong and Director of Medical Services, Nigerian Navy, Rear Adm. Edwin Enechukwu, at the Opening Ceremony of the MedShare International Biomedical Engineers Training at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Ojo, in Lagos on Monday (15/5/17). 02558/15/5/2017/Wasiu Zubair/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Representative of Governor of Kaduna State, Mr Muyiwa Adeleke; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Chairman, Leadership Newspapers, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah and Representative of Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Mr Neda Imasuen at the Annual Round Table on Cultural Orientation in Kaduna on Monday (15/5/17). 02559/15/5/2017/Suleiman Shuaibu/ICE/NAN 
  • Participants at the Annual Round Table on Cultural Orientation in Kaduna on Monday (15/5/17). 02560/15/5/2017/Suleiman Shuaibu/ICE/NAN 
  • From left (Front row): Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Rivers’ chapter, Dr Datonye Alasia; the National President of the NMA, Prof. Mike Ogirima; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; Deputy Governor, Mrs Ipalibo Harry- Banigo; Vice Chairman of the NMA in Rivers, Dr Obelebra Adebigi and other members of the NMA, during a courtesy visit by the NMA President to Gov. Wike in Port Harcourt on Monday (15/5/17). 02561/15/5/2017/Chidi Ohalete/BJO/NAN 
  • Some fire fighting vehicles procured by Zamfara State Government for distribution to 14 Local Government Areas in the state, which were inaugurated by the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola in Gusau on Monday (14/517). 02562/15/5/2017/Ishaq Tambuwal/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Speaker, House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara; Senate President Bukola Saraki; the Author of the book, Antidotes for Corruption, the Nigerian Story’, Sen Dino Melaye and Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, during the presentation of a book in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17). 02563/15/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: President, Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige and Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, during the presentation of a book , Titled: Antidotes for Corruption the Nigerian Story, written by Sen Dino Malaye in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17). 02564/15/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN  
  • From left: FCT Minister, Malam Mohammed Bello; Senate President Bukola Saraki; Speaker of House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara; Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige; Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu; APC National Organizing Secretary, Sen Osita Izunaso; the Author, Sen Dino Melaye, during the presentation of a book titled: Antidotes for Corruption the Nigerian Story, written by Sen Malaye in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17). 02565/15/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN    
  • A cross-section of dignitaries during a book presentation titled: Antidotes for Corruption the Nigerian Story, written by Sen Dino Malaye, in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17). 02566/15/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN  
  • Candidates writing the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Computer Based Test at the JAMB office in Minna on Monday (15/5/17). 02567/15/5/2017/ Mercy Osajiugo/HB/ICE/NAN  
  • From left: Gov Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State; Director General, Bauchi State Investment, Alhaji Aminu Musa and Managing Director, Goelo Global Company Ltd, Mr Daniel Orekpo, during the Signing of Mou Between Bauchi State Government and Goelo Global Company in Bauchi on Monday (15/5/17). 03568/15/5/2017/Daji Yake/JAU/NAN 
  • Former President Goodluck Jonathan (R) with the former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Chief Tony Anenih, during the former President’s visit to the Chief Anenih's residence in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17) over the death of his son, Eugene, who reportedly slumped and died while playing Tennis in a club in Lagos on Saturday. 03569/15/5/2017/JONHSON UDEANI/ICE/NAN 
  • From Left: Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State , Mr Steve Ayorinde, Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Olufemi Odubiyi and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology, Rep. Nurudeen Solaja, at the 2017 Ministerial News conference by Lagos-State,Ministry of Science and Technology on the 2nd Year in office of the Gov Akinwumi Ambode in Lagos on Monday (15/5/17) 
  • From Left: Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Mr Steve Ayorinde; Commissioner of Establishments, Training and Pensions, Lagos State, Dr Akintola Benson-Oke and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Establishments and Training, Rep. Adedayo Famakinwa, at the 2017 Ministerial News conference by Lagos-State,Ministry of Science and Technology on the 2nd Year in office of the Gov Akinwumi Ambode in Lagos on Monday (15/5/17) 03571/15/5/2017/Supo Olasunde/JAU/ICE/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast. He also loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 World Bank Buhari asked us to focus on northern Nigeria - Bank Presidentbullet
2 Osinbajo I signed NNPC financing arrangements not contract as acting...bullet
3 Buhari This is what president told Southeast Governors, leadersbullet

Related Articles

Dogara House Speaker congratulates Super Eagles
Dogara Rowdy session at Reps as two PDP lawmakers defect to APC
Muhammadu Buhari House of Representatives recommends upward review of minimum wage
Abdulrazak Namdas Reps spokesman elected deputy chair Pan African Parliament
Dogara Speaker says climate change not a hoax
Aso Rock Clinic Reps to probe allegations of mismanagement
Dogara Speaker says National Assembly has stabilised democracy

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari Afenifere describes President’s request to World Bank as senseless
Niger Delta Militants
Niger Delta Militants Group vows to cripple oil production over Buhari’s request to World Bank
President Muhammadu Buhari (right) with Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Obiano Anambra Governor offers employment to 17 NYSC members
Scene of xenophobic attack
Xenophobia Presidency condemns killing of another Nigerian in South Africa