Death toll in Borno bombings increase to 43

The bombers who were young girls reportedly targeted people returning from the celebration of the Eid al-Fitr.

  • Published:
Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor urges troops in North-East to be vigilant play

Boko Haram continues to wage attacks in northeastern Nigeria despite government and military claims that the jihadists are a spent force

(AFP/File)
A suicide attack by suspected Boko Haram members over the weekend in Damboa, Borno State, has reportedly claimed 43 lives.

Vanguard reports that the six bombers who were young girls targeted people returning from the celebration of the Eid al-Fitr.

Local official, Kaumi Wakil told AFP that “About 43 lost their lives, 12 individuals who are desperately injured” are being flown by helicopter to Maiduguri with help from the ICRC."

He added that 35 others were injured and are being referred to the ICRC clinic in Biu.

Another local official has also confirmed the new death toll to be 43 as against earlier reports which stated 31.

(vanguard)

 

According to the reports, the jihadists reportedly fired rocket-propelled grenades into the crowds that had gathered at the scene of the attacks, increasing the number of casualties.

UN humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Myrta Kaulard, said: “Civilians consistently bear the brunt of the conflict and over 200 women, children and men have now been killed in indiscriminate attacks in the north-east since the beginning of the year.

“I urge the government of Nigeria to further step up protection of people.”

Boko Haram kills 31 during Eid celebrations

The group has been notorious for its numerous attacks over the past few months and has been blamed for the death of 31 people in a twin suicide bomb attack that ripped through the town of Damboa in Borno State on Saturday, June 16.

The victims were reported to be returning from celebrating the Eid el-Fitr holiday when two suicide bombers detonated their explosives in Shuwari and nearby Abachari neighbourhoods in the town around 10:45 pm.

Most of the casualties died from rocket-propelled grenades fired by jihadists into the crowds that had gathered at the scene of the initial attacks.

