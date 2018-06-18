Death toll in Borno bombings increase to 43

news

A suicide attack by suspected Boko Haram members over the weekend in Damboa, Borno State, has reportedly claimed 43 lives.

Vanguard reports that the six bombers who were young girls targeted people returning from the celebration of the Eid al-Fitr.

Local official, Kaumi Wakil told AFP that “About 43 lost their lives, 12 individuals who are desperately injured” are being flown by helicopter to Maiduguri with help from the ICRC."

He added that 35 others were injured and are being referred to the ICRC clinic in Biu.

Another local official has also confirmed the new death toll to be 43 as against earlier reports which stated 31.

According to the reports, the jihadists reportedly fired rocket-propelled grenades into the crowds that had gathered at the scene of the attacks, increasing the number of casualties.

UN humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Myrta Kaulard, said: “Civilians consistently bear the brunt of the conflict and over 200 women, children and men have now been killed in indiscriminate attacks in the north-east since the beginning of the year.

“I urge the government of Nigeria to further step up protection of people.”

