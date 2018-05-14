Home > News > Local >

Chaos as Shiites chase policemen in Abuja

El-Zakzaky Chaos as Shiites chase policemen, disrupt activities at Federal Secretariat

Chanting “Free El-Zakzaky”, the Shiite protesters, mostly women and young men, were armed with stones and sticks.

Some members of the Shiite minority group have chased policemen stationed at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, during a protest on Monday, May 14, 2018.

The group have been demanding the unconditional release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky from detention.

Chanting “Free El-Zakzaky”, the Shiite members, mostly women and young men, were armed with stones and sticks.

Monday’s protest resulted in a chaos as activities were paralysed at the Federal Secretariat, a few metres from the National Assembly and the Presidential Villa.

Police cracks down on Shiites protester demanding El-Zakzaky's release play

Protesters attacked by police in Abuja

(Twitter/@GbemiDennis)

 

A Police vehicle stationed at the Federal Secretariat was also vandalized by the protesters chased away the police team and overturned a traffic warden cabin on the road.

The Police had arrested 115 Shiite members during a protest in April.

A member of the group was reportedly killed by stray bullets during a similar protest.

But the Chairman, Free Zazkazy Campaign Committee, Abdurahaman Abubakar Yola told Pulse that the group would not stop protesting -- despite Police attack -- until their leader is released.

