Some members of the Shiite minority group have chased policemen stationed at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, during a protest on Monday, May 14, 2018.

The group have been demanding the unconditional release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky from detention.

Chanting “Free El-Zakzaky”, the Shiite members, mostly women and young men, were armed with stones and sticks.

Monday’s protest resulted in a chaos as activities were paralysed at the Federal Secretariat, a few metres from the National Assembly and the Presidential Villa.

A Police vehicle stationed at the Federal Secretariat was also vandalized by the protesters chased away the police team and overturned a traffic warden cabin on the road.

The Police had arrested 115 Shiite members during a protest in April.

A member of the group was reportedly killed by stray bullets during a similar protest.

But the Chairman, Free Zazkazy Campaign Committee, Abdurahaman Abubakar Yola told Pulse that the group would not stop protesting -- despite Police attack -- until their leader is released.