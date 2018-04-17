Home > News > Local >

Buhari should set Shiite leader El-Zakzaky free without further delays

Pulse Opinion Buhari should charge Shiite El-Zakzaky to court or set him free

Shiite leader El-Zakzaky has been kept in prison without charge since 2015. The Buhari led federal government should charge him to court or let him walk.

  • Published:
Buhari should set Shiite leader El-Zakzaky free without further delays play Ibrahim Elzakzaky has been in jail without charge since 2015 (Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On April 16 and 17, 2018, Shiite protesters took to the streets of Abuja and confronted the police with stones, cudgels, sticks and knives. The violent protesters were demanding the release of their spiritual leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

El-zakzaky and his wife Malama Zeenat Ibrahim were arrested in December of 2015 following an altercation between members of the Nigerian Army and the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN or Shiite) in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Hundreds of Zakzaky's followers were reportedly killed after they mounted roadblocks that impeded the convoy in which Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai was travelling.

Police cracks down on Shiites protester demanding El-Zakzaky's release play Shiite protesters clash with police in Maitama, Abuja (Twitter/@GbemiDennis)

 

More than 350 IMN followers were reportedly killed in the 2015 clashes. Zakzaky was shot and injured; leaving him partly paralysed and blind in one eye.

Zakzaky’s temples and homes were razed to the ground by angry soldiers afterwards.

Zakzaky has been remanded in prison since 2015 without charge.

Court orders Zakzaky's release

On December 2, 2016, Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the federal high court, Abuja, ordered that Zakzaky and his wife be set free.

In January of 2017, the same court ordered the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Director of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), Lawal Daura, to set El Zakzaky free or risk jail terms themselves.

It is April of 2018 and Zakzaky is still behind bars. Yet in a democracy, the courts should be respected as the temples of justice or the last hope of the common man.

Police cracks down on Shiites protester demanding El-Zakzaky's release play A protester was shot when police clashed with Shiites in Abuja (Twitter/@GbemiDennis)

 

The federal government mocks democracy and its tenets when it flouts or continues to disobey court orders with reckless abandon.

The argument that setting Zakzaky free will reinvigorate his followers into causing more public unrest in Zaria and elsewhere is tenuous at best, because there are other ways to check the activities of a religious sect that is running amok, without having to jail its leader.

Yet this doesn’t excuse the Shiites taking laws into their hands and storming Abuja to throw stones at everyone. Their recourse to violence stands condemned. It was as barbaric a course of action as it was silly. The right to worship isn't absolute in any society. The tradition of the Shiites to obstruct vehicular movement when on religious processions doesn't belong in a modern society.

President Buhari mourns Winnie Mandela, says Africa has lost courageous woman play President Buhari has a duty to obey court rulings (NAN)

 

However, the Buhari led federal government and the prosecuting authorities should set El-Zakzaky and his wife free without further delays or have them charged before a court of competent jurisdiction for alleged incitement and subversion.

No one, not even the federal government, should be above the law in a democratic dispensation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Buhari This is what president will discuss with Trump at the White Housebullet
2 El-Zakzaky Here’s why Police and Shiite protesters clashed in Abujabullet
3 Looters List Omokri names Buhari, EFCC, Lai Mohammed in new listbullet

Related Articles

El-Zakzaky Anxiety in Abuja as Police and Shiites clash at Wuse market
El-Zakzaky Many reported dead as police clash with Shiites in Abuja
El-Zakzaky Chaos on Abuja streets as Police, Shiites clash
In Abuja Police ban protests, rallies at Unity Fountain
El-Zakzaky Here’s why Police and Shiite protesters clashed in Abuja
In Abuja Police deny arresting activist
In Abuja Police arrest 115 Shiite members
In Nigeria Police, Shiite protesters clash for second day

Local

Police say possession of Pepper Spray is a criminal offence
Pepper Spray Police say possession of 'self-defense' weapon is a criminal offence
About 500 protesters in Nigeria, wearing white T-shirts and brandishing placards proclaiming "#NotTooYoungToRun", marched two kilometres to the National Assembly
#NotTooYoungToRun Senate transmits Age Reduction bill, 11 others to Buhari
Cholera, Lassa fever kill 14 in Bauchi
Lassa Fever Nobody is quarantined in Adamawa, says Health Commissioner
INEC says 2019 election results will be announced electronically
Mahmood Yakubu INEC swears in seven new RECs