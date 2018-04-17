Home > News > Local >

Police arrest 115 Shiite members in Abuja

The police also debunked stories in the social media that some lives were lost.

‘Like Buhari, El-zakzaky deserves oversea medical treatment,’ says Shiites

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday, said it arrested 115 members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria ( IMN) during a violent protest in Abuja.

“No life was lost in the violent protest as the police operatives deployed to quell the protest were professional in handling the situation,” police spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah said.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) reports that the leader of the sect, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky was arrested by the authorities after a clash with the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff in December 2015.

NAN also reports that the Shiites had organised several protests across the country demanding the release of their leader.

DSP Anjuguri Manzah, in a statement, said that  the protesters also injured 22 policemen and destroyed government and police vehicles during the protest.

Anjuguri said that items recovered from them are: Catapults, Iron bars, Stones, Ball bearings and Pink head bands.

He said that the protesters also attacked innocent citizens, disrupted business activities, obstructed traffic  and smashed windscreen of vehicles in the affected areas.

He said said that a Joint Team of detectives from the command in conjunction with operatives from the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit, have commenced investigation into the incident.

“The arrested suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation,” he said.

ALSO READ: Chaos on Abuja streets as Police Shiites clash over El-Zakzaky

“The FCT police command hereby warns members of Shiites movement from further disrupting the peace, harmony and free flow of traffic in FCT,” he said.

He advised members of the public and parents not to allow their children or wards, to be used as instrument of violence in any demonstration by any group.

The spokesman warned that anyone caught in the act of violent demonstration or any act capable of causing the breach of public peace would be made to face the wrath of the law.

