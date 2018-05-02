CAN president pays tributes to late Adeyemo at Service of Songs

Home > News > Local >

Ayokunle made the  call during a Service of Songs held in honour of the deceased  on Wednesday at Oke Ado Baptist Church, Ibadan.

The President of  the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Supo Ayokunle,  has called for more upright people  in politics like the late Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Michael Adeyemo.

Ayokunle made the  call during a Service of Songs held in honour of the deceased  on Wednesday at Oke Ado Baptist Church, Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeyemo died on Friday.

The CAN President during  his exhortation entitled, “  Living a Life of Positive Impact,’’  described Adeyemo as a selfless politician who was instrumental to the existing peace and tranquility  in the state.

“From my observations, the late speaker was a stabilising factor in the peaceful government of Oyo State.

“There is a peaceful coexistence between the executive and legislature and credit must be given to the parliamentary arm.

“Those in position of authority need to be repairers rather than the broken walls of this country.

“The incessant bloodshed being witnessed is making the anger of God to increase upon the nation.

“God is the nation builder and whoever wants to live an impactful life must allow  himself to be used by  God,” he said.

Ayokunle further urged those in position of power and influence to  lead lives that would leave positive legacies behind.

We don’t know when death will come knocking and this calls for more investment in eternity than in vanity.

“What you live your life for is what lives after you. This is how to live a life of positive impact,” he said.

The Chief Judge of the State, Justice Munta Abimbola,  described the death of Adeyemo  as a great shock and loss to the state.

Abimbola said that the speaker was a passionate advocate of  justice and the rule of law.

He exhibited quality leadership and friendship; he ensured the speedy passage of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Oyo State when it was presented to the house,” he said.

Families, friends and other associates described Adeyemo as an embodiment of humility and selflessness.

NAN reports that the governors of Oyo and Ondo States, Abiola Ajimobi and Rotimi Akeredolu,  were also at the service of songs.

