Home > News > Local >

Boko Haram bomb expert arrested in Gombe

Boko Haram Army nabs sect's bomb expert in Gombe

He was apprehended at a check point in the town along the busy Gombe to Yola highway during a stop and search operation.

  • Published:
Army nabs Boko Haram's bomb expert in Gombe play

Abubakar Shekau, whose Boko Haram faction is notorious for suicide bombings killing civilians in Nigeria

(BOKO HARAM/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said it had arrested one Adamu Hassan, a  ‘Boko Haram’  insurgent who specialises in making Improvised Explosive Devices  (IEDs).

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, said in a statement that the military apprehended the suspect in Kaltungo town of Gombe during a joint operation with Department of State Security Service (DSS).

He said that the suspect, also known as ‘Baale’, was apprehended at a check point in the town along the busy Gombe to Yola highway during a stop and search operation.

In a separate incident,the army spokesperson disclosed that troops also killed three ‘Boko-Haram’ insurgents in two separate encounters at the Bokko Hilde mountainous region along Ngoshe to Pulka road and Mujigine general area in Borno, on April 9.

“The troops neutralised the insurgents during clearance operations and recovered two AK 47 rifles and a motorcycle,” he said.

Nwachukwu added that in another joint operation with members of vigilante group, the troops foiled a raid by  terrorists rummaging for food and logistics at Kudiye community along Dikwa to  Gulumbagana road in Borno.

He said the insurgents were intercepted following a tip- off to the effect that they (insurgents) were on their way to loot the community.

ALSO READ: Nigeria, Niger air forces launch coordinated air strikes on Boko Haram terrorists

According to him, the insurgents have admitted that they belong to the Abubakar Shekau’s faction, adding that they are now in custody assisting with useful information.

He said two motorcycles, bags of grains and tamarind, were recovered from them.

“It is expedient to bring to public awareness that in their desperation to survive troops’ onslaught and remain relevant,  the Boko Haram terrorists have continued to make frantic efforts to infiltrate communities with Person Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (Suicide bombers) to callously unleash terror and fear on the populace.

“Members of the public are therefore enjoined to remain vigilant and watchful while going about their normal activities, and promptly report suspicious persons or activities to appropriate security agencies”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Attack Police arrest 7 suspectsbullet
2 Orji Kalu Ex-Governor arrives Ekiti, describes Fayose as his boybullet
3 Pulse Opinion There's something Buhari isn't telling us about his...bullet

Related Articles

In Nigeria 14 hurt in new fires at camp for displaced people
Politics Nigerian President, Buhari heads to London for CHOGM, a week earlier than scheduled time
In Borno NAF Special Forces foil suicide bombing attempt at Uni Maid
Orji Kalu Ex-Governor arrives Ekiti, describes Fayose as his boy
Buhari APC chieftains in Ebonyi back president’s second term bid
Buhari 7 reasons why president declared for 2nd term
In Borno Nigeria, Niger air forces launch coordinated air strikes on Boko Haram terrorists

Local

Ortom urges support for security personnel to end killings
Fulani Herdsmen Ortom urges support for security personnel to end killings
Saraki gives committee ultimatum to submit 2018 budget report
2018 Budget Saraki gives Appropriation Committee ultimatum to submit report
 
Buhari Presidency reveal plans to disrupt President's London stay
Governor Ben Ayade in tears as he signs N1.3trn 2018 budget
Ben Ayade Cross River Governor in tears as he signs N1.3trn 2018 budget into law