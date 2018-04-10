Home > News > Local >

Nigeria, Niger air forces launch air strikes on Boko Haram terrorists

In Borno Nigeria, Niger air forces launch coordinated air strikes on Boko Haram terrorists

AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Director of Public Relations and Information, confirmed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

  • Published:
Boko Haram still stages deadly attacks on military and civilian targets despite Buhari's insistence that the group is 'technically' defeated play

Boko Haram still stages deadly attacks on military and civilian targets despite Buhari's insistence that the group is 'technically' defeated

(BOKO HARAM/AFP/File)
The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in a combined operation with the Nigerian Air Force on April 8, launched a coordinated air strike on Boko Haram terrorists in Borno.

He said that the air strikes were carried out at Arege and Tumbun Rago in Borno where the Boko Haram terrorists were hiding.

“The successful attacks followed reports received sequel to an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission conducted by an aircraft belonging to Nigerien Air Force, which revealed Boko Haram terrorists activities at Arege and Tumbun Rago.

” Consequently, the ATF detailed Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet and F-7Ni aircraft to conduct air interdiction strikes on the locations, while the ISR aircraft from Niger provided necessary support and also conducted Battle Damage Assessment (BDA),” he said.

Adesanya said that the subsequent BDA revealed that during the first wave of attacks at Arege, several vehicles belonging to Boko Haram terrorists were totally destroyed, killing all the occupants in the process.

He said that the NAF fighter aircraft neutralised fleeing Boko Haram terrorists in subsequent waves of attack.

“Thereafter, NAF fighter aircraft and the ISR aircraft from Niger again combined to successfully attack Boko Haram terrorists locations at Tumbum Rago.

“The combined operations by the air forces of both countries are part of renewed efforts at clearing Boko Haram elements from their known locations in North-East Nigeria,” the spokesman said.

