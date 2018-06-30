Pulse.ng logo
Biafra Nations Youth League mocks Gowon over Plateau killings

Plateau Killings Biafra Nations Youth League mocks Gowon over massacre

The group said that the happenings in Gowon’s home state is a nemesis of the genocide committed against the Igbos in 1966 and the Biafran war.

  • Published:
The Biafra Nations Youth League (BNYL), has called on former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon to speak up on the Plateau killings. play

Yakubu Gowon

(Guardian )
The Biafra Nations Youth League (BNYL), has called on former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon to speak up on the Plateau killings.

The group said that the happenings in Gowon’s home state is a nemesis of the genocide committed against the Igbos in 1966 and the Biafran war of 1967-1970.

"Gowon is yet to understand why God kept him alive till now, he is reaping from what he sowed in 1966-1970. The ongoing massacre in middle belt vindicates Ojukwu.

 " They were the major actors in the war, mafians and foot soldiers. But they are not even valued by Hausa-Fulani despite that they look alike ," he added.

BYNL’s National Leader, Princewill Chimezie Richard warned of more danger ahead if nothing is done to tackle the activities of herdsmen.

Follow Ghadafi’s advice

Meanwhile, the group has advised the Federal Government to adhere to the advise of President Ghadafi who reportedly advised former President Olusegun Obasanjo to divide Nigeria into religious line.

ALSO READ: Miyetti Allah gives 3 conditions for peace in Nigeria

 BNYL said that the struggle for Biafra is in line with the past Libyan government suggestion.

The group has also lauded the Anambra Chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), for their position against cattle colony in South-East,

"If they will stick to it, then peace is assured on the aspects of cattle breeding".

Meanwhile, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has said that there will be no peace in Nigeria until Fulani herdsmen are given a share of the land and resources in the country.

